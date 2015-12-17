Pro Bowl Fan Voting Closes: Reece And Woodson Among Leading Vote-Getters

Dec 17, 2015 at 02:56 AM

New England Patriots quarterback TOM BRADY received 701,554 fan votes to lead all NFL All-Stars in balloting for the 2016 Pro Bowl, NFL.com announced today. Fan voting ended on Tuesday, December 15.

Carolina Panthers quarterback CAM NEWTON(701,086 votes) ranks second overall, while Cincinnati Bengals quarterback ANDY DALTON(525,638 votes), Arizona Cardinals quarterback CARSON PALMER(514,967 votes) and Green Bay Packers quarterback AARON RODGERS (510,374 votes) round out the top five on NFL.com.

The 2016 Pro Bowl players will be revealed exclusively on NFL Network on Tuesday, December 22 at 8:00 PM ET on NFL Network.

Players will later be assigned to teams through the Pro Bowl Draft, which will air on ESPN2 on Wednesday, January 27.

The 2016 Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, January 31 and televised live on ESPN from Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. Tickets are on sale through ProBowl.com. Fans may also purchase individual game tickets through Ticketmaster by calling 1-800-745-3000. Tickets start as low as $30.

Special group ticket packages, including access to gameday and Pro Bowl practice experiences, are also available directly through the NFL. Fans can visit ProBowl.com or call 1-844-4PB-TKTS for more information.

The 2016 Pro Bowl will continue using the revised game format that debuted with the 2014 Pro Bowl, with NFL Legends captains having final say over Pro Bowl Draft decisions. The Pro Bowl will remain "unconferenced," with several key playing rules changed. Players will be selected without regard to conference in voting by fans, coaches and players and later assigned to Pro Bowl teams via a fantasy football-style draft.

Four leading vote getters – comprised of two offensive and two defensive player captains – will be joined by two NFL.com fantasy football champions to draft players.

The fantasy football champion will have Hall of Fame help. Two Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receivers – MICHAEL IRVIN and JERRY RICE – will serve as NFL Legends captains for the 2016 Pro Bowl.

The Pro Bowl players are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players who will be eligible for the Pro Bowl Draft.

NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Friday, December 18. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its all-star teams. It was the first professional sports league to offer online all-star voting in 1995.

121715-pro-bowl2.JPG

NFL ALL-STAR TOP-TEN VOTE-GETTERS

 

POS.

NAME

TEAM

VOTES

QB

Tom Brady

New England

701,554

QB

Cam Newton

Carolina

701,086

QB

Andy Dalton

Cincinnati

525,638

QB

Carson Palmer

Arizona

514,967

QB

Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay

510,374

TE

Rob Gronkowski

New England

509,251

WR

Odell Beckham, Jr.

New York Giants

502,241

WR

Antonio Brown

Pittsburgh

485,167

RB

Devonta Freeman

Atlanta

484,016

RB

Adrian Peterson

Minnesota

475,630


 

NFL LEADING VOTE-GETTERS BY POSITION

 

POS.

NAME, TEAM

VOTES

POS.

NAME, TEAM

VOTES

QB

Tom Brady, New England

701,554

DE

J.J. Watt, Houston

370,966

QB

Cam Newton, Carolina

701,086

DE

Chandler Jones, New England

258,486

RB

Devonta Freeman, Atlanta

484,016

DT

Geno Atkins, Cincinnati

289,684

RB

Adrian Peterson, Minnesota

475,630

DT

Kawann Short, Carolina

258,068

FB

Mike Tolbert, Carolina

347,512

OLB

Thomas Davis, Carolina

241,719

FB

Marcel Reece, Oakland

303,853

OLB

Von Miller, Denver

154,534

WR

Odell Beckham, Jr., New York Giants

502,241

ILB

Luke Kuechly, Carolina

282,162

WR

Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh

485,167

ILB

Clay Matthews, Green Bay

187,163

TE

Rob Gronkowski, New England

509,251

CB

Josh Norman, Carolina

320,597

TE

Greg Olsen, Carolina

408,290

CB

Darrelle Revis, New York Jets

220,859

T

Andrew Whitworth, Cincinnati

175,639

SS

Charles Woodson, Oakland

218,348

T

Michael Oher, Carolina

159,702

SS

Kam Chancellor, Seattle

163,859

G

Trai Turner, Carolina

177,471

FS

Kurt Coleman, Carolina

195,397

G

Josh Sitton, Green Bay

176,715

FS

Earl Thomas, Seattle

150,907

C

Ryan Kalil, Carolina

230,833

P

Pat McAfee, Indianapolis

84,660

C

David Andrews, New England

145,812

P

Ryan Allen, New England

83,676

K

Stephen Gostkowski, New England

220,920

ST

Joe Webb, Carolina

126,068

K

Steven Hauschka, Seattle

97,762

ST

Matthew Slater, New England

104,213

RS

Tyler Lockett, Seattle

156,490

 

 

 

RS

Danny Amendola, New England

87,168

 

 

 


