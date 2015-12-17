Pro Bowl Fan Voting Closes: Reece And Woodson Among Leading Vote-Getters

New England Patriots quarterback TOM BRADY received 701,554 fan votes to lead all NFL All-Stars in balloting for the 2016 Pro Bowl, NFL.com announced today. Fan voting ended on Tuesday, December 15.

Carolina Panthers quarterback CAM NEWTON(701,086 votes) ranks second overall, while Cincinnati Bengals quarterback ANDY DALTON(525,638 votes), Arizona Cardinals quarterback CARSON PALMER(514,967 votes) and Green Bay Packers quarterback AARON RODGERS (510,374 votes) round out the top five on NFL.com.

The 2016 Pro Bowl players will be revealed exclusively on NFL Network on Tuesday, December 22 at 8:00 PM ET on NFL Network.

Players will later be assigned to teams through the Pro Bowl Draft, which will air on ESPN2 on Wednesday, January 27.

The 2016 Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, January 31 and televised live on ESPN from Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. Tickets are on sale through ProBowl.com. Fans may also purchase individual game tickets through Ticketmaster by calling 1-800-745-3000. Tickets start as low as $30.

Special group ticket packages, including access to gameday and Pro Bowl practice experiences, are also available directly through the NFL. Fans can visit ProBowl.com or call 1-844-4PB-TKTS for more information.

The 2016 Pro Bowl will continue using the revised game format that debuted with the 2014 Pro Bowl, with NFL Legends captains having final say over Pro Bowl Draft decisions. The Pro Bowl will remain "unconferenced," with several key playing rules changed. Players will be selected without regard to conference in voting by fans, coaches and players and later assigned to Pro Bowl teams via a fantasy football-style draft.

Four leading vote getters – comprised of two offensive and two defensive player captains – will be joined by two NFL.com fantasy football champions to draft players.

The fantasy football champion will have Hall of Fame help. Two Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receivers – MICHAEL IRVIN and JERRY RICE – will serve as NFL Legends captains for the 2016 Pro Bowl.

The Pro Bowl players are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players who will be eligible for the Pro Bowl Draft.