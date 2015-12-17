Pro Bowl Fan Voting Closes: Reece And Woodson Among Leading Vote-Getters

New England Patriots quarterback TOM BRADY received 701,554 fan votes to lead all NFL All-Stars in balloting for the 2016 Pro Bowl, NFL.com announced today. Fan voting ended on Tuesday, December 15.
Carolina Panthers quarterback CAM NEWTON(701,086 votes) ranks second overall, while Cincinnati Bengals quarterback ANDY DALTON(525,638 votes), Arizona Cardinals quarterback CARSON PALMER(514,967 votes) and Green Bay Packers quarterback AARON RODGERS (510,374 votes) round out the top five on NFL.com.
The 2016 Pro Bowl players will be revealed exclusively on NFL Network on Tuesday, December 22 at 8:00 PM ET on NFL Network.
Players will later be assigned to teams through the Pro Bowl Draft, which will air on ESPN2 on Wednesday, January 27.
The 2016 Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, January 31 and televised live on ESPN from Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. Tickets are on sale through ProBowl.com. Fans may also purchase individual game tickets through Ticketmaster by calling 1-800-745-3000. Tickets start as low as $30.
Special group ticket packages, including access to gameday and Pro Bowl practice experiences, are also available directly through the NFL. Fans can visit ProBowl.com or call 1-844-4PB-TKTS for more information.
The 2016 Pro Bowl will continue using the revised game format that debuted with the 2014 Pro Bowl, with NFL Legends captains having final say over Pro Bowl Draft decisions. The Pro Bowl will remain "unconferenced," with several key playing rules changed. Players will be selected without regard to conference in voting by fans, coaches and players and later assigned to Pro Bowl teams via a fantasy football-style draft.
Four leading vote getters – comprised of two offensive and two defensive player captains – will be joined by two NFL.com fantasy football champions to draft players.
The fantasy football champion will have Hall of Fame help. Two Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receivers – MICHAEL IRVIN and JERRY RICE – will serve as NFL Legends captains for the 2016 Pro Bowl.
The Pro Bowl players are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players who will be eligible for the Pro Bowl Draft.
NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Friday, December 18. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its all-star teams. It was the first professional sports league to offer online all-star voting in 1995.
New England Patriots quarterback TOM BRADY received 701,554 fan votes to lead all NFL All-Stars in balloting for the 2016 Pro Bowl, NFL.com announced today. Fan voting ended on Tuesday, December 15.
Carolina Panthers quarterback CAM NEWTON(701,086 votes) ranks second overall, while Cincinnati Bengals quarterback ANDY DALTON(525,638 votes), Arizona Cardinals quarterback CARSON PALMER(514,967 votes) and Green Bay Packers quarterback AARON RODGERS (510,374 votes) round out the top five on NFL.com.
The 2016 Pro Bowl players will be revealed exclusively on NFL Network on Tuesday, December 22 at 8:00 PM ET on NFL Network.
Players will later be assigned to teams through the Pro Bowl Draft, which will air on ESPN2 on Wednesday, January 27.
The 2016 Pro Bowl will be played on Sunday, January 31 and televised live on ESPN from Aloha Stadium in Honolulu, Hawaii. Tickets are on sale through ProBowl.com. Fans may also purchase individual game tickets through Ticketmaster by calling 1-800-745-3000. Tickets start as low as $30.
Special group ticket packages, including access to gameday and Pro Bowl practice experiences, are also available directly through the NFL. Fans can visit ProBowl.com or call 1-844-4PB-TKTS for more information.
The 2016 Pro Bowl will continue using the revised game format that debuted with the 2014 Pro Bowl, with NFL Legends captains having final say over Pro Bowl Draft decisions. The Pro Bowl will remain "unconferenced," with several key playing rules changed. Players will be selected without regard to conference in voting by fans, coaches and players and later assigned to Pro Bowl teams via a fantasy football-style draft.
Four leading vote getters – comprised of two offensive and two defensive player captains – will be joined by two NFL.com fantasy football champions to draft players.
The fantasy football champion will have Hall of Fame help. Two Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receivers – MICHAEL IRVIN and JERRY RICE – will serve as NFL Legends captains for the 2016 Pro Bowl.
The Pro Bowl players are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group's vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players who will be eligible for the Pro Bowl Draft.
NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Friday, December 18. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its all-star teams. It was the first professional sports league to offer online all-star voting in 1995.
NFL ALL-STAR TOP-TEN VOTE-GETTERS
|
POS.
|
NAME
|
TEAM
|
VOTES
|
QB
|
Tom Brady
|
New England
|
701,554
|
QB
|
Cam Newton
|
Carolina
|
701,086
|
QB
|
Andy Dalton
|
Cincinnati
|
525,638
|
QB
|
Carson Palmer
|
Arizona
|
514,967
|
QB
|
Aaron Rodgers
|
Green Bay
|
510,374
|
TE
|
Rob Gronkowski
|
New England
|
509,251
|
WR
|
Odell Beckham, Jr.
|
New York Giants
|
502,241
|
WR
|
Antonio Brown
|
Pittsburgh
|
485,167
|
RB
|
Devonta Freeman
|
Atlanta
|
484,016
|
RB
|
Adrian Peterson
|
Minnesota
|
475,630
NFL LEADING VOTE-GETTERS BY POSITION
|
POS.
|
NAME, TEAM
|
VOTES
|
POS.
|
NAME, TEAM
|
VOTES
|
QB
|
Tom Brady, New England
|
701,554
|
DE
|
J.J. Watt, Houston
|
370,966
|
QB
|
Cam Newton, Carolina
|
701,086
|
DE
|
Chandler Jones, New England
|
258,486
|
RB
|
Devonta Freeman, Atlanta
|
484,016
|
DT
|
Geno Atkins, Cincinnati
|
289,684
|
RB
|
Adrian Peterson, Minnesota
|
475,630
|
DT
|
Kawann Short, Carolina
|
258,068
|
FB
|
Mike Tolbert, Carolina
|
347,512
|
OLB
|
Thomas Davis, Carolina
|
241,719
|
FB
|
Marcel Reece, Oakland
|
303,853
|
OLB
|
Von Miller, Denver
|
154,534
|
WR
|
Odell Beckham, Jr., New York Giants
|
502,241
|
ILB
|
Luke Kuechly, Carolina
|
282,162
|
WR
|
Antonio Brown, Pittsburgh
|
485,167
|
ILB
|
Clay Matthews, Green Bay
|
187,163
|
TE
|
Rob Gronkowski, New England
|
509,251
|
CB
|
Josh Norman, Carolina
|
320,597
|
TE
|
Greg Olsen, Carolina
|
408,290
|
CB
|
Darrelle Revis, New York Jets
|
220,859
|
T
|
Andrew Whitworth, Cincinnati
|
175,639
|
SS
|
Charles Woodson, Oakland
|
218,348
|
T
|
Michael Oher, Carolina
|
159,702
|
SS
|
Kam Chancellor, Seattle
|
163,859
|
G
|
Trai Turner, Carolina
|
177,471
|
FS
|
Kurt Coleman, Carolina
|
195,397
|
G
|
Josh Sitton, Green Bay
|
176,715
|
FS
|
Earl Thomas, Seattle
|
150,907
|
C
|
Ryan Kalil, Carolina
|
230,833
|
P
|
Pat McAfee, Indianapolis
|
84,660
|
C
|
David Andrews, New England
|
145,812
|
P
|
Ryan Allen, New England
|
83,676
|
K
|
Stephen Gostkowski, New England
|
220,920
|
ST
|
Joe Webb, Carolina
|
126,068
|
K
|
Steven Hauschka, Seattle
|
97,762
|
ST
|
Matthew Slater, New England
|
104,213
|
RS
|
Tyler Lockett, Seattle
|
156,490
|
|
|
|
RS
|
Danny Amendola, New England
|
87,168
|
|
|
Raiders announce preseason opponents
The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.
Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos
Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.
Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart
Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.
From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy
After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.
Raiders Release Statement On The Passing Of Billy Cannon
The Oakland Raiders released a statement on the passing of running back/tight end Billy Cannon.
Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller
The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.
Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired
Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.
Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL
Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt
The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.
Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit
The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.
After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface
As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.