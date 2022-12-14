Pro Bowl Fan Vote Update: Which Raiders are currently in the top 10?

Dec 14, 2022 at 03:00 PM
Raiders.com Staff

Fan voting for the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games is nearing its end.

The talent showcase will be hosted by the city of Las Vegas for the second straight year inside Allegiant Stadium on February 5, 2023, but this time as a reimagined flag football game between AFC and NFC players.

The final Pro Bowl roster will be revealed Dec. 21, but fans can still vote here or on Twitter until December 15.

With one day left in fan voting, take a look at the Raiders who are currently in the overall top 10:

PlayerPositionOverall Ranking
Daniel CarlsonKicker2nd
Maxx CrosbyDefensive End3rd
Josh JacobsRunning Back4th
Davante AdamsWide Receiver6th
Mack HollinsSpecial Teams Player8th
Jakob JohnsonFullback9th

How to vote on Twitter

Votes on Twitter will be counted in one of three ways:

  • ProBowlVote + Player Name (e.g. #ProBowlVote Josh Jacobs)
  • ProBowlVote + #PlayerName (e.g. #ProBowlVote #JoshJacobs)
  • ProBowlVote + @PlayerUsername (e.g. #ProBowlVote @iAM_joshjacobs)

Public tweets that include the voting requirements below (including replies) and retweets from public accounts will count as a vote. Votes accumulated within the final 48 hours on Twitter will count as double, similar to last year.

ProBowl2023_thumb

