Pro Football Focus: Darren Waller, Josh Jacobs ranked among best in the league at their position

Jun 24, 2021 at 02:15 PM
Edwards-Author-Headshot
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

waller-jacobs-thumb-62321-main

The success that Darren Waller and Josh Jacobs have had since becoming a Raider hasn't gone unnoticed.

Darren Waller was ranked as the third best tight end going into the 2021 NFL season by Pro Football Focus. Waller is coming off his first Pro Bowl appearance and set the Raiders' record for most receptions in a season (107), a record that Tim Brown held for nearly 25 years. PFF gave him an overall grade of 86.5 and a pass-catching rating of 90.9 – the second-best receiving grade for a tight end.

PFF ranked the Raiders lead running back as the ninth best running back going into the upcoming season. Jacobs, 23, is also the youngest running back to be ranked within their top ten. Since being drafted in 2019, only two running backs have broken more tackles than Jacobs. He's also run for the most yards as a Raider in his first two seasons.

New addition Kenyan Drake was ranked 31st by PFF, making the Raiders one of four teams to have two players ranked in their top 32 running backs. They also ranked the Raiders' overall running back core as the eight best in the league.

The other Raiders to be ranked in the top 32 at their positions were the following:

  • QB Derek Carr (13)
  • OG Richie Incognito (18)
  • OT Kolton Miller (24)
  • LB Nick Kwiatkoski (18)
  • LB Cory Littleton (22)
  • Edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue (24)
  • Edge rusher Clelin Ferrell (32)
  • CB Casey Hayward Jr. (32)

Photos: 2021 Las Vegas Raiders Roster

Take a look at the 90 players on the Silver and Black's current offseason roster. (Last updated Thursday, June 17)

S Johnathan Abram
1 / 91

S Johnathan Abram

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Damon Arnette
2 / 91

CB Damon Arnette

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Marcell Ateman
3 / 91

WR Marcell Ateman

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
CB De'Vante Bausby
4 / 91

CB De'Vante Bausby

David Richard/Associated Press
LB Asmar Bilal
5 / 91

LB Asmar Bilal

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press
TE Nick Bowers
6 / 91

TE Nick Bowers

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
WR John Brown
7 / 91

WR John Brown

Adrian Kraus/Associated Press
TE Matt Bushman
8 / 91

TE Matt Bushman

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
K Daniel Carlson
9 / 91

K Daniel Carlson

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
QB Derek Carr
10 / 91

QB Derek Carr

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
TE Derek Carrier
11 / 91

TE Derek Carrier

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
P AJ Cole
12 / 91

P AJ Cole

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
G Lester Cotton Sr.
13 / 91

G Lester Cotton Sr.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Shaun Crawford
14 / 91

CB Shaun Crawford

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Maxx Crosby
15 / 91

DE Maxx Crosby

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DB Divine Deablo
16 / 91

DB Divine Deablo

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
DT Matt Dickerson
17 / 91

DT Matt Dickerson

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press
WR Keelan Doss
18 / 91

WR Keelan Doss

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Rasul Douglas
19 / 91

CB Rasul Douglas

Matt Rourke/Associated Press
RB Kenyan Drake
20 / 91

RB Kenyan Drake

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
K Dominik Eberle
21 / 91

K Dominik Eberle

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Bryan Edwards
22 / 91

WR Bryan Edwards

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
G Parker Ehinger
23 / 91

G Parker Ehinger

John Amis/Associated Press
TE Alex Ellis
24 / 91

TE Alex Ellis

Matt Rourke/Associated Press
DE Clelin Ferrell
25 / 91

DE Clelin Ferrell

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
S Tyree Gillespie
26 / 91

S Tyree Gillespie

Wade Payne/Associated Press
G Denzelle Good
27 / 91

G Denzelle Good

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Gerri Green
28 / 91

DE Gerri Green

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
RB Garrett Groshek
29 / 91

RB Garrett Groshek

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
T Devery Hamilton
30 / 91

T Devery Hamilton

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Johnathan Hankins
31 / 91

DT Johnathan Hankins

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Casey Hayward Jr.
32 / 91

CB Casey Hayward Jr.

Justin Edmonds/Associated Press
CB Nate Hobbs
33 / 91

CB Nate Hobbs

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press
G Richie Incognito
34 / 91

G Richie Incognito

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
FB Alec Ingold
35 / 91

FB Alec Ingold

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
RB Josh Jacobs
36 / 91

RB Josh Jacobs

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
C Andre James
37 / 91

C Andre James

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Quinton Jefferson
38 / 91

DT Quinton Jefferson

Brett Carlsen/Associated Press
CB Isaiah Johnson
39 / 91

CB Isaiah Johnson

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Zay Jones
40 / 91

WR Zay Jones

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
G/T Jaryd Jones-Smith
41 / 91

G/T Jaryd Jones-Smith

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
S Karl Joseph
42 / 91

S Karl Joseph

Tony Avelar/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Malcolm Koonce
43 / 91

DE Malcolm Koonce

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press
LB Nick Kwiatkoski
44 / 91

LB Nick Kwiatkoski

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Nevin Lawson
45 / 91

CB Nevin Lawson

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
OL Alex Leatherwood
46 / 91

OL Alex Leatherwood

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
S Dallin Leavitt
47 / 91

S Dallin Leavitt

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Darron Lee
48 / 91

LB Darron Lee

Brett Carlsen/Associated Press
LB Cory Littleton
49 / 91

LB Cory Littleton

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
QB Marcus Mariota
50 / 91

QB Marcus Mariota

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
C Nick Martin
51 / 91

C Nick Martin

Ron Schwane/Associated Press
LS Liam McCullough
52 / 91

LS Liam McCullough

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
T Kolton Miller
53 / 91

T Kolton Miller

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
S Trevon Moehrig
54 / 91

S Trevon Moehrig

Brandon Wade/Associated Press
TE Foster Moreau
55 / 91

TE Foster Moreau

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
C Jimmy Morrissey
56 / 91

C Jimmy Morrissey

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
LB Nicholas Morrow
57 / 91

LB Nicholas Morrow

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Trayvon Mullen
58 / 91

CB Trayvon Mullen

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Tanner Muse
59 / 91

LB Tanner Muse

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Carl Nassib
60 / 91

DE Carl Nassib

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DE Yannick Ngakoue
61 / 91

DE Yannick Ngakoue

Brett Carlsen/Associated Press
CB Keisean Nixon
62 / 91

CB Keisean Nixon

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
G/T Patrick Omameh
63 / 91

G/T Patrick Omameh

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
LB James Onwualu
64 / 91

LB James Onwualu

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
T Brandon Parker
65 / 91

T Brandon Parker

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
QB Nathan Peterman
66 / 91

QB Nathan Peterman

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DT Darius Philon
67 / 91

DT Darius Philon

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press
WR Trey Quinn
68 / 91

WR Trey Quinn

Gary McCullough/Associated Press
RB Trey Ragas
69 / 91

RB Trey Ragas

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Hunter Renfrow
70 / 91

WR Hunter Renfrow

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
RB Jalen Richard
71 / 91

RB Jalen Richard

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Max Richardson
72 / 91

LB Max Richardson

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
RB Theo Riddick
73 / 91

RB Theo Riddick

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Amik Robertson
74 / 91

CB Amik Robertson

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Henry Ruggs III
75 / 91

WR Henry Ruggs III

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Caleb Scott
76 / 91

WR Caleb Scott

Caean Couto/Associated Press
DT Niles Scott
77 / 91

DT Niles Scott

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
LS Trent Sieg
78 / 91

LS Trent Sieg

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
G John Simpson
79 / 91

G John Simpson

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
S Kemah Siverand
80 / 91

S Kemah Siverand

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Willie Snead IV
81 / 91

WR Willie Snead IV

Nick Wass/Associated Press
DT Darius Stills
82 / 91

DT Darius Stills

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
WR Dillon Stoner
83 / 91

WR Dillon Stoner

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
S Roderic Teamer
84 / 91

S Roderic Teamer

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
DT Solomon Thomas
85 / 91

DT Solomon Thomas

Julio Cortez/Associated Press
WR DJ Turner
86 / 91

WR DJ Turner

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
DL Kendal Vickers
87 / 91

DL Kendal Vickers

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
TE Darren Waller
88 / 91

TE Darren Waller

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
LB Javin White
89 / 91

LB Javin White

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson
90 / 91

CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson

Jason Behnken/Associated Press
T Sam Young
91 / 91

T Sam Young

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Raiders Training Camp to start July 27, plus key dates for 2021 preseason

The Silver and Black are currently scheduled to kick off 2021 Training Camp on July 27.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Defense still shaping up coming out of minicamp

Raiders.com Levi Edwards answered a few questions for Raider Nation addressing the status of the defense with a month left until Training Camp.
news

How to watch The Raiders Report's 2021 Minicamp Recap

Defensive backs coach Ron Milus' exclusive interview headlines the fifth episode of the show.
news

New weapon, same number: John Brown has wasted no time establishing chemistry with Derek Carr

The Raiders quarterback will be looking downfield for a new No. 15 this season, but he already sees what a weapon 'Smoke' can be.
Advertising