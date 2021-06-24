Pro Football Focus: Darren Waller, Josh Jacobs ranked among best in the league at their position

The success that Darren Waller and Josh Jacobs have had since becoming a Raider hasn't gone unnoticed.

Darren Waller was ranked as the third best tight end going into the 2021 NFL season by Pro Football Focus. Waller is coming off his first Pro Bowl appearance and set the Raiders' record for most receptions in a season (107), a record that Tim Brown held for nearly 25 years. PFF gave him an overall grade of 86.5 and a pass-catching rating of 90.9 – the second-best receiving grade for a tight end.

PFF ranked the Raiders lead running back as the ninth best running back going into the upcoming season. Jacobs, 23, is also the youngest running back to be ranked within their top ten. Since being drafted in 2019, only two running backs have broken more tackles than Jacobs. He's also run for the most yards as a Raider in his first two seasons.

New addition Kenyan Drake was ranked 31st by PFF, making the Raiders one of four teams to have two players ranked in their top 32 running backs. They also ranked the Raiders' overall running back core as the eight best in the league.