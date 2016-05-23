Pro Football Focus Gives Raiders Highest Offseason Grade In AFC West

Cornerback Sean Smith

Were the Oakland Raiders a noticeably improved team in 2015? Yes.

Were they where they wanted to be at the end of the regular season though? Not quite.

Since he took over as Head Coach of the Silver and Black, Jack Del Rio has been ardent that his goal is for the team to win the division, and while that didn't happen in his first year at the helm, the Raiders did make some noise around the NFL for the first time in several years.

Heading into the offseason, the team undoubtedly had some areas of the roster that needed to be addressed, and General Manager Reggie McKenzie and the front office have been busy filling those holes.

"I thought [General Manager] Reggie [McKenzie] did a nice job of going out, and we worked collectively to identify some guys who we thought would fit our program and what we're looking for," Del Rio told SiriusXM NFL Radio last week. "It's a good group that we've added, and we had so many holes when we got here 16 months ago, and we've worked hard to fill some of those holes and make ourselves more competitive."