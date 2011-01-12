Punt Pass and Kick National Finals

Jan 12, 2011 at 07:32 AM
ppk-2011-story.jpg


Forty young football players from around the country, including Michael McAdoo of Antioch and Andrew Buckley of Concord, will compete in the NFL PUNT, PASS AND KICK National Finals on January 15, prior to the NFC Divisional Playoff Game in Atlanta. A special on-field award presentation will air after the third quarter of the game, which airs on FOX.

Finalists will compete separately in five age divisions in the Georgia Dome, with the top scorer in each group crowned national champion. All participants launch one punt, one pass and one kick, with scores based on distance and accuracy (in feet). All youngsters advanced to the National Finals through local, sectional and team championship competitions held throughout the NFL regular season. The top four scorers in each age group from around the country qualified as national finalists.

NFL Punt, Pass and Kick, which began in 1961, is the nation's largest grassroots sports skills competition.  NFL stars including Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterbacks Troy Aikman and Dan Marino competed in the Punt, Pass and Kick program as youngsters.

"The NFL Punt, Pass and Kick program gives millions of girls and boys around the country a way to be active participants in the game of football," said NFL Senior Vice President of Events Frank Supovitz. "We are pleased to see so many of our young fans entering football through this program."

All participants and their guest are provided airfare, hotel accommodations and tickets to the NFC Divisional Playoff Game.

