Q&A With Mike Mayock

Mike Mayock: "I would say that it really depends on the individual kid. I really root for the kid. I want the kids that have the best opportunity to make the NFL. I think a lot of them are the victim of bad advice these days. Get in the NFL, get your contract now, start the meter going. Don't worry if you're a fourth-round pick or second-round pick, it doesn't matter. Well, it does matter. It matters because the higher you go, the more money is invested in you and therefore the team will give you a deeper opportunity to prove who you are. So on top of that, and I'm not advocating that every kid stays in, trust me. Every kid is different. But if you can stay in, every kid has different financial situations at home, but if you can stay in and get bigger and stronger, become a better football player and enhance your draft status, I think you're better off staying in college. There are certain positions like running back where once you've proven yourself, you probably need to go, and if you're a first-round pick, for the most part, you probably need to go. But I think there are a bunch of kids making bad decisions for the wrong reasons."

Mike Mayock:"It's really interesting. Because the drills are the same every year, obviously since Mike Mamula came out of Boston College years ago and was really the first guy that trained for it and kind of went from a who's-he to a top-10 pick for the Philadelphia Eagles, everybody trains for these drills. The scouts like that because that means it's an equal footing. Everybody has got an opportunity to train for it, and you're in the best shape of your life, so let's benchmark everybody on the field on the same day at the same time. So conceptually it makes sense, but sometimes it gets kind of skewed, and obviously the 40 is a big deal. That seems to be the marquee event. I don't really care as much about a 40-yard dash for an offensive lineman. I look at their 10-yard dashes, although it's hard to say that Dontari Poe at 346 pounds running 4.98 is not impressive. I don't think the 40 is that important for offensive linemen and defensive linemen. I think it is very important for skill position people. I think the change-of direction stuff, the short shuttle and the three-cone is important for the linebackers, the defensive backs, the running backs. You get to see quickness, change of direction. You see whether a guy is quicker than he is fast in a straight line, and those are important things. The broad jump and the vertical jump are really lower body explosion, and it's another cross-check. If a guy is a 4.5 40 guy, he probably should be jumping 35 inches in the vert. If he only jumps 30, there's a question why. It all kind of balances out. There's checks and balances everywhere, but I'd throw out some of the stuff, and it's really position oriented, and I think the important thing is after those drills are over and the coaches come out and put them through football drills, I think we really get an opportunity to see one kid after another in their movement skills, and it kind of exposes flaws. If you're a defensive back and you can't open your hips, things like the coaches can see immediately, and you've got 30 defensive backs in a row going in one drill, you can see which ones are natural and which ones aren't, and then you've got to go back--if you put too much on that, obviously, it can't overwhelm the grade you give them on tape, but it's just another cross-check."