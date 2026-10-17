Q&A: Quay Walker on building chemistry, forcing turnovers and preparing for Josh Allen

Q: You're a kind of quiet, low-key guy, but on the field you're not quiet. You remind me of an old-school linebacker in a lot of ways. Is there a linebacker growing up that inspired you that you watched?

Quay Walker: The first person that probably comes to mind, I watched a lot of guys honestly, but a guy who played for UGA, probably Alec Ogletree. He was a real athletic guy, could do it all. Put him on the edge of the ball, drop him back in coverage, play off the ball. Just a whole lot that he could do. But the main thing was hitting somebody. He always did his part when it came to that. That was one guy from the state of Georgia that comes to mind.

Q: The defense has been a little bit of Jekyll and Hyde. We've seen two sides to it at times. What has the focus in practice been this week to get back on track to what we saw in those first three game?

Walker: We're just trying to get back to that style of play. Anytime we can keep the ball in front of us and rally down, be real, real smart with containing the quarterback. Just doing out 1/11th, whatever the case may be. Everybody just doing their job, eliminating the explosives, it kind of puts us in the right position. And not only that, anytime we can get the ball as well, get it back to our offense, it kind of works hand in hand. It's complementary football. It kind of helps us at that point. So we're just trying to get better at that, just doing our job and just calm it down. But it's a part of the season, you know. Adversity is gonna come, and it came within probably these past two weeks with the results of the game. But it's a part of it. We're willing to accept that and accept the challenges, just step up.

Q: like that you bring up explosive plays. When you are trying to limit those, is that usually just a matter of being where you're supposed to be?

Walker: It comes out of that and technique. Anytime we can just help one another with communication pre-snap, just having awareness, formation, recognition, just recognizing things and just talking to one another, that way everybody can just play faster. It'll help somebody. When we can get to that point, not saying that we haven't already been there, but that's our main focus. So we just need to do that, and then everything else gonna take care of itself.

Q: The one thing we saw early from you guys is that this defense can force turnovers. They can get after the ball. That seems like an identity that was established since day one in training camp. When you're trying to practice that, what do you focus on?

Walker: Oh, for sure. We don't get all the amount of takeaways that we have right now, we don't get those without practicing that beforehand. You don't just wake up one day and roll out of bed and just say, "On game day, all right, we're going to get the ball." This was something we started way back since OTAs. Each and every day, each and every practice, we counted the turnovers that we had."

Q: It's been really fun watching you and Nakobe Dean together, and my colleague James Jones on Raiders Gameday called you guys one of the best linebacking duos in the NFL. What is it about your days going back to Georgia and knowing each other so well that has made you a great tandem?