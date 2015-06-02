Quick Hits from Coach Del Rio's Presser

Armstrong Making Most of Opportunity**

"Very athletic. He's really bought in to the idea of maturing and being more disciplined in his play. I think that if you bring some of the playmaking and some of the natural athletic ability that we like, some of the aggressiveness that we like. We're just wanting to make sure that the maturity is there and the responsibleness is there, the accountability is there. I think he's made great strides over this offseason in developing himself along those lines. That's going to be important for us and important for him."

Impressed with the Offensive Line

The Raiders added several pieces to the offensive line puzzle this offseason, but are anchored on the left side by two returning members of the Silver and Black – T Donald Penn and G Gabe Jackson.

"Donald has had a good offseason. We feel good about the O-line group, feel good about the work they're putting in. He's certainly a good player for us. That left side, with he and Gabe [Jackson] and then Rodney [Hudson], that left side is very strong. I think the right side is going to be pretty good, too. I think he's done a nice job so far."

The Defensive Staff is Not Quiet

Between Defensive Coordinator Ken Norton, Jr., linebackers coach Sal Sunseri and defensive line coach Jethro Franklin, the players receive an earful on the field.

"We ask our guys to express themselves and be themselves and have fun, but put in the work and understand what it takes, and we're getting all that. Ken and [defensive line coach] Jethro [Franklin] and [linebackers coach] Sal [Sunseri], all those guys are vocal. So no, we like the way we're working. We're working with a lot of energy. We're developing players and developing the mentality we want to have. I think it's gone great."

Upholding and Relaying a Positive Vision

"I want to paint the picture for how we want it to look and what we want it to be and where we're going and how we can get there, and focus more on the doing and the positive and how we can get there, and less on making contrasts or pointing out something that was in the past. That's not a part of who we are right now. We're going forward. We understand the work that needs to be put in, and so we're full speed ahead."

Using Remaining Time to Finish the Work

The Raiders only have a handful of practices left before a long summer break before training camp.