Quick Hits From Cornerback Sean Smith's Tuesday Press Conference

"We have a very, very young team back there, especially in the secondary. I guess my job is to come in here and make them better mentally because they have all the talent and all the tools to make plays. Just have to get them up to par with me from a football IQ standpoint."

Although it's early in the process, team chemistry is already apparent.

"The one thing about this group, this is one of the tightest groups that I have ever been around. We're all friends. We all hang out outside of here. I actually knew a couple of guys coming in. There is no kind of relationship issues or anything like that, trying to bond with the guys. They're all outgoing, laid back. They're all, just pretty much, ready to learn from me and get this thing going."

He also shared his analysis of cornerback David Amerson.

"He's one of the most athletic people I've ever met. D.A. can make all the cuts, all the breaks. I'm definitely looking forward to working with him. Again, another young guy who's been in the league for a few years. Like I said, it's all mental, just trying to get guys to see the game like I see it, that way I can slow it down for them. A lot of them go out there and play instead of reacting."

The team is ready to get to work.