Quick Hits From Linebacker Bruce Irvin's Tuesday Press Conference

Linebacker Bruce Irvin
After the Oakland Raiders wrapped up their first Organized Team Activity [OTA] Tuesday, outside linebacker Bruce Irvin addressed the local media.
Here are the highlights from his time behind the microphone.
"It felt like football."
"It felt like football. The past four weeks, we've been doing drills and stuff, more in the conditioning phase, but today it actually felt like football."
Irvin believes team chemistry is already on display.
"You could definitely tell it's a tight group. We're on the way up. When I got in here, I tried to get with Khalil [Mack]. He is one of the top guys on defense, so I try to get with him as much as I can and pick his brain. He does the same for me. The good thing about it is it's a young group. You have a lot of guys who are willing to listen to the older guys, so that's the greatest thing about coming to a situation like this."
The former Super Bowl Champion has no issues being a vocal leader.
"They didn't bring me here to be a follower. I'm a very outspoken guy. You guys will learn that about me. I'm coming to be a leader. I'm not stepping on any toes, but if I have something to say, I am going to say it."
He also gave his initial breakdown of safety Karl Joseph.
"That's my guy. I know what type of player he is. I know the dedication he puts in. He's small, but he plays big. He plays bigger than what he is. He's a dog. He came from my school, so that's another reason why. I wouldn't ask them to bring somebody in who wasn't going to be able to help us. I fully expect him to be ready whenever he is ready, and I fully expect him to come in and compete and hopefully get a starting job."
The Silver and Black are hungry for wins.
"Coming in, you wouldn't think we were a 7-9 team last year. Talent is cool, but when you have a group of guys that can work and want to get better, it's scary. Being in Seattle, I know the formula. I know what it is to be on a number one defense. I know the grind of a 16-game season. I know when you get in the playoffs, it's way harder. So, I'll tell you this, when you get a bunch of guys believing in one thing, putting each other before they put themselves, it's scary. You can see it in Seattle. The past three, four years, a bunch of guys playing for each other, a bunch of 'us,' not a bunch of 'me' guys."