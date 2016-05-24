Quick Hits From Linebacker Bruce Irvin's Tuesday Press Conference

Irvin believes team chemistry is already on display.

"You could definitely tell it's a tight group. We're on the way up. When I got in here, I tried to get with Khalil [Mack]. He is one of the top guys on defense, so I try to get with him as much as I can and pick his brain. He does the same for me. The good thing about it is it's a young group. You have a lot of guys who are willing to listen to the older guys, so that's the greatest thing about coming to a situation like this."

The former Super Bowl Champion has no issues being a vocal leader.

"They didn't bring me here to be a follower. I'm a very outspoken guy. You guys will learn that about me. I'm coming to be a leader. I'm not stepping on any toes, but if I have something to say, I am going to say it."

He also gave his initial breakdown of safety Karl Joseph.

"That's my guy. I know what type of player he is. I know the dedication he puts in. He's small, but he plays big. He plays bigger than what he is. He's a dog. He came from my school, so that's another reason why. I wouldn't ask them to bring somebody in who wasn't going to be able to help us. I fully expect him to be ready whenever he is ready, and I fully expect him to come in and compete and hopefully get a starting job."

The Silver and Black are hungry for wins.