 Skip to main content
Raiders.com Website Header
Advertising

Quick Hits From Linebacker Bruce Irvin's Tuesday Press Conference

May 24, 2016 at 11:31 AM
052416-Birvin-cp.jpg

Linebacker Bruce Irvin

After the Oakland Raiders wrapped up their first Organized Team Activity [OTA] Tuesday, outside linebacker Bruce Irvin addressed the local media.

Here are the highlights from his time behind the microphone.

"It felt like football."

"It felt like football. The past four weeks, we've been doing drills and stuff, more in the conditioning phase, but today it actually felt like football."

Irvin believes team chemistry is already on display.

"You could definitely tell it's a tight group. We're on the way up. When I got in here, I tried to get with Khalil [Mack]. He is one of the top guys on defense, so I try to get with him as much as I can and pick his brain. He does the same for me. The good thing about it is it's a young group. You have a lot of guys who are willing to listen to the older guys, so that's the greatest thing about coming to a situation like this."

The former Super Bowl Champion has no issues being a vocal leader.

"They didn't bring me here to be a follower. I'm a very outspoken guy. You guys will learn that about me. I'm coming to be a leader. I'm not stepping on any toes, but if I have something to say, I am going to say it."

He also gave his initial breakdown of safety Karl Joseph.

"That's my guy. I know what type of player he is. I know the dedication he puts in. He's small, but he plays big. He plays bigger than what he is. He's a dog. He came from my school, so that's another reason why. I wouldn't ask them to bring somebody in who wasn't going to be able to help us. I fully expect him to be ready whenever he is ready, and I fully expect him to come in and compete and hopefully get a starting job."

The Silver and Black are hungry for wins.

"Coming in, you wouldn't think we were a 7-9 team last year. Talent is cool, but when you have a group of guys that can work and want to get better, it's scary. Being in Seattle, I know the formula. I know what it is to be on a number one defense. I know the grind of a 16-game season. I know when you get in the playoffs, it's way harder. So, I'll tell you this, when you get a bunch of guys believing in one thing, putting each other before they put themselves, it's scary. You can see it in Seattle. The past three, four years, a bunch of guys playing for each other, a bunch of 'us,' not a bunch of 'me' guys."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce preseason opponents

The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.
news

Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos

Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.
news

Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart

Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.
news

From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy

After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.
news

Raiders Release Statement On The Passing Of Billy Cannon

The Oakland Raiders released a statement on the passing of running back/tight end Billy Cannon.
news

Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller

The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.
news

Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.
news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.
news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.
news

Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit

The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.
news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.
news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick DT Maurice Hurst

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick DT Maurice Hurst, the club announced Wednesday.

Latest Content

news

Raiders mourn the passing of Carmen Cavalli

Mar 22, 2024

Our deepest condolences are with the Cavalli family at this time.
video

Taking a closer look at Christian Wilkins | Raiders Breakdown 

Mar 22, 2024

Raiders analyst Eric Allen looks at the Silver and Black's new defensive tackle Christian Wilkins on this edition of Raiders Breakdown.
audio

Caleb Williams' pro day, plus a mini-mock draft

Mar 22, 2024

Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis react to quarterback Caleb Williams' USC pro day, plus go back and forth during a mini-mock draft.
news

New jersey numbers for 2024 season unveiled

Mar 22, 2024

Take a look at the new jersey numbers of the Raiders' additions and a few changes for returning players.
video

2024 Raiders Free Agency Show feat. Tom Telesco

Mar 21, 2024

JT The Brick and Eric Allen recap the Raiders' free agency moves so far, plus chat with General Manager Tom Telesco about signing Christian Wilkins, Gardner Minshew II and Alexander Mattison.
audio

Tom Telesco on signing Christian Wilkins and Gardner Minshew II in free agency | RPN

Mar 21, 2024

General Manager Tom Telesco talks signing Christian Wilkins and Gardner Minshew II in free agency, the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft, the offensive line and more.
news

By the Numbers: The Raiders' free agent signees are coming off some impressive seasons

Mar 21, 2024

A few of the newest Raiders have some stellar numbers behind them as they arrive to Las Vegas.
news

Raiders Mailbag: Pinpointing the deepest position groups within the 2024 NFL Draft

Mar 20, 2024

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards answers a few fan questions as the draft inches closer.
gallery

Photos: Raiderettes end-of-season brunch

Mar 20, 2024

To conclude the 2023 season, the Raiderettes held their end-of-season brunch at Spago to celebrate the year and hand out awards honoring dancers.
gallery

Photos: Raiders host Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year Celebration

Mar 20, 2024

The Las Vegas Raiders and Southern Nevada Ford Dealers partnered up to host the Nevada Boys & Girls Club's Youth of the Year Celebration, with winners moving on to represent Nevada at the Pacific Regional.
audio

Free Agency Frenzy: Potential effects on the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft

Mar 19, 2024

Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis break down the Raiders' recent free agency signings ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft.
news

Get to know Raiders' new running back Alexander Mattison

Mar 19, 2024

A few things to know about the Silver and Black's new multifaceted running back – on and off the field.
View All
Advertising
Silver & Black Gala - March 30, 2024 - Register Now