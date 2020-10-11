Quick Snap: Raiders efficiently move ball in second half to defeat the Chiefs

Oct 11, 2020 at 02:04 PM
Levi Edwards

Time for days

Coach Gruden cooked up a great offensive game plan for the Raiders in the second half.

The Silver and Black did an unbelievable job in the second half taking care of the ball, with zero turnovers and limiting the number of penalties in comparison to the first half.

The Raiders had the ball for 11 more minutes than the Chiefs. Time of possession had to be the biggest key to victory for the team, and it was. Patrick Mahomes can't hurt you if he's on the sidelines.

Derek Carr outduels another Super Bowl MVP

In the first game in Allegiant Stadium against the Saints, Derek Carr played masterfully against 2010 Super Bowl MVP Drew Brees' New Orleans Saints. Now in Arrowhead, Carr did it again against the reigning Super Bowl MVP.

After a competitive showdown in the first half between Derek Carr and Patrick Mahomes, Carr was able to take advantage of the time of possession and play a picture-perfect second half. Carr led this young offense down the field to finish the game with 347 yards and three touchdowns and a 70 percent completion rating.

Mahomes finished the game with 340 yards with two touchdowns — but only a 51 percent completion rating. Mahomes also threw an untimely interception to Jeff Heath in the fourth that turned into a Josh Jacobs touchdown run.

Raiders defensive line came up big

No one can complain this week about the Raiders pass rush.

The Silver and Black's defensive line played to the best of their ability against the Chiefs, despite being banged up. Going into the game missing Maurice Hurst and Maliek Collins, Carl Nassib (foot) was injured in the first half as well.

Mahomes was consistently under pressure and was sacked three times by the Raiders defense — and that's to say nothing of all of the pressures. They constantly had him out of the pocket and on the run. It was an amazing showcase from the defensive line that many fans must be looking forward to seeing.

