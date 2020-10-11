Quick Snap: Raiders efficiently move ball in second half to defeat the Chiefs

Raiders defensive line came up big

The Silver and Black's defensive line played to the best of their ability against the Chiefs, despite being banged up. Going into the game missing Maurice Hurst and Maliek Collins, Carl Nassib (foot) was injured in the first half as well.

Mahomes was consistently under pressure and was sacked three times by the Raiders defense — and that's to say nothing of all of the pressures. They constantly had him out of the pocket and on the run. It was an amazing showcase from the defensive line that many fans must be looking forward to seeing.