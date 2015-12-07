Quote Sheet: Chiefs 34 Raiders 20

Q: You had a risky throw to Michael Crabtree, how do you keep the balance and chose to thread the line or play it safe?

Carr: "I was very confident that I could get it in there and Crabtree went on his route and I just let it go. The only other one I could think of is when I got hit, I was trying to do too much and I was really just trying to compete and make a play and Seth popped right open and I was trying to do too much and I got hit."

Q: Was it reasonable to expect playoffs after this game?

Carr: "Absolutely. We've shown at times that we can be but, obviously we didn't do that today. We can't say that we could be and we should be, and we didn't do that today."

Q: What is it that you have to do to get over that hump?

Carr:"Win enough games, really. That's all it comes down to. No one cares about anything but winning in this league. A lot of things are really good and a lot of things get thrown under the table when you win so yeah, I'd say that's what we haven't done yet, is win enough games. Our record is what we've earned and it's not 'this happened or this happened', somehow, someway, that's just how we've learned."

Q: Does the good and bad present a learning experience in the NFL?

Carr: "No, absolutely, even last week during winds, great winds, even hard losses, I'm going to be learning until I'm done playing and if that ever changes then I've got to stop playing because I think too much of myself so I will always be learning throughout this process."

Q: Latavius Murray was successful in the first drive, how good did that feel? Why did it fall off?

Carr: "Yeah, again, I don't know why it felt off or why but absolutely, when Latavius is running like that, making big explosive gains and those things, it's fun for the offensive line and it makes my job and the receiver's job easier because they have to add someone to the box and all those things, they all go hand in hand just like if we're throwing all over the place and they start playing soft, Latavius is happy. This is a team thing and so when those things are happening when he's busting off those long runs, it feels good."

RAIDERS TE LEE SMITH

Q: Could you share the general feel of the locker room after a loss like that?

Smith:"This is one of the best locker rooms I've ever been in in my life as far as us having such a close bond, there's no finger pointing, there's no placing blame. In the NFL it's different than the other professional sports; we only get 16 of these. And when you've worked as hard and we've worked and you have a group of guys that are as close as we are, it just sucks when you don't win. We're definitely not going to pout our heads past tonight. We're going to obviously sit around and be frustrated with the outcome today, but tomorrow morning we're going to get right back to work. We're backed into a corner a little bit but this is when the true men on this team, which is everyone, are going to show that we sure as hell aren't going to quit, and we're going to keep fighting."

Q: Is the root of the frustration the drastic shift in momentum in the fourth quarter?

Smith:"It's hard to win when you turn the ball over. There's nowhere to place any blame. Each and every person can look in the mirror and there's definitely somewhere you could've been better individually, and we obviously have to be better as a team. Props to Kansas City. They're not going to beat themselves. They're a very disciplined football team. I have a lot of respect for them as players, for [Head] Coach [Andy] Reid. When you go out there and shoot yourself in the foot, that's a really hard team to beat."

Q: You guys had three or four possessions where you got the ball near midfield and crossed over but couldn't score. How big were those opportunities?