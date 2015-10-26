Quote Sheet: Raiders 37 Chargers 29

**

Head Coach Del Rio:"The only word was that he was not able to finish the game so that means that we will have the test that is necessary to get a better picture of what's going on."

OAKLAND RAIDERS QUARTERBACK DEREK CARR

What does a game like that do to the team's confidence?

Carr:"Coach always stresses to just do your job, don't do anything superhuman and don't do anything outside yourself. Come in and do your job and I feel like that's what we did. That's reassurance that if we just do our job and don't go outside of the framework or try to do too much then that's what we can do. I believe we have a good football team and today we came out, listened to him and did our job. Nothing much more, nothing less and that's what we did."

Was it important for you to come out of the bye week with a high level of energy and start quick?

Carr:"Absolutely and especially with the sour taste of a loss. You always want to go into a bye week with a win, it's a lot better feeling but you learn lessons by losing in this league and we definitely did. It was big for us to come out hot and I think it gave us a chance to get some guys healthy. That's what bye weeks are for. We worked on some certain things and came out and did those things well today."

Is this a turning point game?

Carr:"I don't know. For us, we're just going to continue to go to work. I've been on teams where I've lost a lot and I've been on teams where we've won a lot but I'm the same person every time. I'm just going to continue to prepare how I have been and go from there."

On if he felt the offense clicking and playing as well as it has all year today:

Carr:"I think so and without seeing the film it just felt that way. I don't think we were as good as we wanted to be in the redzone and we need more touchdowns. Field goals as we learn sometimes in this league aren't enough, so we have to score more points that way. To be able to finish is something we have to work on. To me, we didn't hit a lull but we had scored a lot of points and that's where the inexperience kicked in. I have to do a better job of staying on the guys about finishing."

Thoughts on Oakland Raiders receiver Amari Cooper:

Carr:"He's amazing, he's awesome and he's one of the best in this league. Obviously because he's a rookie and hasn't done it for a certain amount of time people won't say that but he's one of the best."

Can you describe the long pass to him?

Carr:"He made a great move on the cornerback and had a one-on-one with the safety and that was totally a please catch it kind of deal*and he did." *What was the locker room like after the win today?

Carr:"It was joyful. That's my favorite thing about winning in this league. It's so hard to do but when you win and you come into the locker room and get to see everyone smile, see everyone happy, it makes all that hard work we put in have a reason."

Were the Chargers different not having safety Eric Weddle in the game?

Carr:"Obviously with a player of his caliber it's a loss when he's not in there but the two that played for him, those guys are great football players. I can't say they were not the same without Weddle but the other two really are good football players and they were trying to do some of the same things that he does so you have to be alert of where they are at and what they are doing."

On the atmosphere of the stadium today:

Carr:"It definitely felt like a home game and you have to give credit to our fans. The only reason I'm saying that is to give credit to them because it felt like a home game for us, it really did and we appreciate that."

Did Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers' performance last week give you any motivation for this game?

Carr: "I didn't watch it to study him but I saw the highlights and it doesn't shock me that he did it. He's one of the best in this league and one of the best to ever play this game honestly."

RAIDERS WIDE RECEIVER AMARI COOPER

Was that fun out there today?

Cooper:"Yeah it was really fun, great weather. It was a great day to play some football."

Did it feel like the offense was clicking out there on the field?