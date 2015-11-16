Quote Sheet: Vikings 30 Raiders 14

Q: How easy is it not to panic after losing a couple tough games?**

Carr: "When you lose, it's hard. You just have to rely on your foundation. You have to rely on what you believe in. This team and everybody believes in one another. I just continue to stay the same person. You're never going to see me too high or too low in my attitude and how I go about my business day-to-day. I'll just always stay levelheaded and keep working. That's all I know how to do is to work hard."

Q: You and Teddy Bridgewater were drafted at the same time. Do you mark your career against his in any way?

Carr:"Oh gosh no. It's two totally different teams, cities, all that kind of stuff that you can't. If we were lined up next to each other and the game was played with two quarterbacks then we could. I root for Teddy. I wish him the best and I think he's a heck of a player."

Q: How did it go Tony Bergstrom in at center?

Carr:"I thought he did a good job. Obviously I have to watch the film because I'm not watching him or anything like that, but I felt like he did a good job. I thought he made great calls. He definitely knew what he was doing. Coach [Mike] Tice and Coach Tim [Holt] did a great job with preparing him and he does a great job of preparing every week regardless so I thought he did really well."

Q: After a slump like this, do you look ahead and say you have winnable games?

Carr:"We never look too far ahead that's one thing I've learned especially in this league you can't because each week you play somebody it's a fight out there every time. We're focused on the next week but we're absolutely confident in that locker room that we can go out and play well. We can play good football. It's not always going to be pretty it's not always going to be flashy and big plays and all those things sometimes we're going to have to grind them out and kind of deal and we're learning that as we grow. We're very confident that there is not a lack of confidence from player to player, player to coach, none of that. That's how I know we're a good football team."

Q: How do you get around them using two deep safeties?

Carr: "it's just normal football stuff. Run at the ball, just try to take a safety from out of there bring him down in the box, those kinds of things. But in certain looks and certain situations also, they know they can just play a certain way and then you have to take short passes kind of like how we got into a lot of times last year. It's kind of what we saw with those kind of things but I know our coaches and we'll be able to be ready for that."

Q: You took a pretty good hit in the third quarter, any thought of coming off? Did you feel it at all?

Carr: "Oh never. I tried my best to ever. I definitely felt it when he hit me. He's a big guy, he's a good player, but I was fine."