Raider Nation Origin Stories: Meet Brett Weiss, Denver native and longtime Raiders fan

Sep 09, 2023 at 11:00 AM
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

Photo courtesy of Brett Weiss
Denver, Colorado, native Brett Weiss considers himself "the Silver and Black sheep of the family."

He became a turncoat to the dark side on New Year's Day in 1978.

A 9-year-old Weiss was sitting at the 50-yard line with his father, who is the 300th season ticket holder in Denver Broncos history, at the 1977 AFC Championship Game. Decked out in Broncos gear, he came to see his hometown team prevent the Raiders from getting to their second straight Super Bowl.

The game was controversial to say the least. Holding a 7-3 lead in the third quarter, the Broncos drove down to the Oakland 2-yard line. Rookie running back Rob Lytle took the handoff and was immediately blasted by Raiders safety Jack Tatum, forcing a fumble that the Raiders recovered. Or so we thought. A whistle was blown by an official, and the play was ruled dead. The Broncos extended their lead to 14-3 on the next play.

"I remember that fumble, and it should've been called a fumble," Brett Weiss said as he reflected on his first Raiders game. "It was one of the first plays that changed the course of some of the things that've happened to the Raiders."

The Broncos ended up winning the game 20-17, sending them to their first Super Bowl in franchise history. While the Raiders lost their opportunity to get back to the big game, they gained a lifelong fan in Weiss.

"I just loved the ruggedness, toughness and the grit that the Raiders played with," he said. "I became a fan on that day."

Weiss, still living in Colorado, now owns a personal training business and dedicates much of his time to the "From the Heart Foundation," which provides resources to help the urban Denver community combat mental health issues. Having followed the Raiders since that cold winter day in Denver, Weiss has applied many of the team's tenets to his own personal life.

"The Raiders have always played with that Al Davis 'Just Win Baby' mantra. It was so prevalent, it's a model in life because we should all be winners in life and not just football games."

Photo courtesy of Brett Weiss
Weiss is going into his 14th year as a Raiders season ticket holder. Every year when the team comes to Denver, a few of his college friends from Chapman University – who also happen to be Raiders fans – fly out to join him at the game.

"It was a beautiful thing because it was an accomplishment in life," Weiss said of becoming a PSL holder. "More than anything it was like, 'Yes, I'm able to do this. I'm able to go to these games and the excitement is still there.'"

Some of his fondest memories include seeing Hall of Fame cornerback Charles Woodson get drafted in the 1998 NFL Draft and watching the team's Super Bowl run in the 2002 season.

While his family is still a part of Broncos Country, they've supported Weiss' decision to be a member of Raider Nation. The intensity in his household cranks up during these rivalry games, but it's still all love.

Outside of his biological family, the bond with his Silver and Black family is something he holds near and dear.

"Like most Raiders fans, I will tell you that if they were on Mars – I'd be a Mars Raiders fan. It's just a lifestyle in certain ways and my passion hasn't gone away at all," he said.

"There's just a passion and a love there in Raider Nation. It's just a love for a team whether they're good or bad. Whether it's win, lose or tie – it's Raiders 'till I die."

Through The Years: Raiders vs. Broncos

As the Raiders prepare for their Week 1 matchup against the Denver Broncos, view past matchups between the Silver and Black and their division rival.

Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler (12) lines up before the snap during the AFC Championship game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, January 1, 1978, in Denver, Colo.
Raiders quarterback Ken Stabler (12) lines up before the snap during the AFC Championship game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, January 1, 1978, in Denver, Colo.

The Oakland Raiders defense on the field during the AFC Championship away game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, January 1, 1978, in Denver, Colo.
The Oakland Raiders defense on the field during the AFC Championship away game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, January 1, 1978, in Denver, Colo.

The Raiders take the field during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 3, 1978, in Denver, Colo.
The Raiders take the field during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 3, 1978, in Denver, Colo.

Los Angeles Raiders kicker Chris Bahr (10) is congratulated by quarterback Marc Wilson (6) and linebacker Matt Millen (55) after making a field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 30, 1984, in Denver, Color.
Los Angeles Raiders kicker Chris Bahr (10) is congratulated by quarterback Marc Wilson (6) and linebacker Matt Millen (55) after making a field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, September 30, 1984, in Denver, Color.

Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncs at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, December 8, 1985, in Denver, Colo.
Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncs at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, December 8, 1985, in Denver, Colo.

Los Angeles Raiders kicker Chris Bahr (10) kicks a game-winning 26-yard field goal in overtime of the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, December 8, 1985, in Denver, Colo.
Los Angeles Raiders kicker Chris Bahr (10) kicks a game-winning 26-yard field goal in overtime of the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, December 8, 1985, in Denver, Colo.

Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, December 2, 1990, in Denver, Colo,
Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) rushes during during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, December 2, 1990, in Denver, Colo,

Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) passes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, November 10, 1991 in Denver, Colo.
Los Angeles Raiders running back Marcus Allen (32) passes during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Sunday, November 10, 1991 in Denver, Colo.

Los Angeles Raiders center/guard/tackle Don Mosebar (72) waits to snap the ball to quarterback Jeff Hostetler (15) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Monday, October 18, 1993, in Denver, Colo.
Los Angeles Raiders center/guard/tackle Don Mosebar (72) waits to snap the ball to quarterback Jeff Hostetler (15) during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium, Monday, October 18, 1993, in Denver, Colo.

Raiders defensive back Nnamdi Asomugha (21) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 28, 2004, in Denver, Colo.
Raiders defensive back Nnamdi Asomugha (21) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 28, 2004, in Denver, Colo.

Raiders running back Tyrone Wheatley (47) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 28, 2004, in Denver, Colo.
Raiders running back Tyrone Wheatley (47) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 28, 2004, in Denver, Colo.

Raiders wide receiver Jerry Porter (84) makes a 42-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 28, 2004, in Denver, Colo.
Raiders wide receiver Jerry Porter (84) makes a 42-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 28, 2004, in Denver, Colo.

Raiders defensive back Ray Buchanan (34) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 28, 2004, in Denver, Colo.
Raiders defensive back Ray Buchanan (34) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 28, 2004, in Denver, Colo.

Raiders wide receiver Ronald Curry (89) makes a 6-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 28, 2004, in Denver, Colo.
Raiders wide receiver Ronald Curry (89) makes a 6-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 28, 2004, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive tackle Ed Jasper (95) sacks the quarterback during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Saturday, December 24, 2005, in Denver, Colo.
Raiders defensive tackle Ed Jasper (95) sacks the quarterback during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Saturday, December 24, 2005, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Jarrod Cooper (40) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Saturday, December 24, 2005, in Denver, Colo.
Raiders defensive back Jarrod Cooper (40) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Saturday, December 24, 2005, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Randy Moss (18) stiff arms the defender during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Saturday, December 24, 2005, in Denver, Colo.
Raiders wide receiver Randy Moss (18) stiff arms the defender during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Saturday, December 24, 2005, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Randy Moss (18) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Saturday, December 24, 2005, in Denver, Colo.
Raiders wide receiver Randy Moss (18) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Saturday, December 24, 2005, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 15, 2006, in Denver, Colo.
Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 15, 2006, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive tackle Tommy Kelly (93) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 15, 2006, in Denver, Colo.
Raiders defensive tackle Tommy Kelly (93) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 15, 2006, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 15, 2006, in Denver, Colo.
Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 15, 2006, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2007, in Denver, Colo.
Raiders running back LaMont Jordan (34) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2007, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Sam Williams (54) eyes the quarterback during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2007, in Denver, Colo.
Raiders linebacker Sam Williams (54) eyes the quarterback during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2007, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Josh McCown (12) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2007, in Denver, Colo.
Raiders quarterback Josh McCown (12) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2007, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Jerry Porter (84) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2007, in Denver, Colo.
Raiders wide receiver Jerry Porter (84) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2007, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Thomas Howard (53) returns an interception for a 44-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2007, in Denver, Colo.
Raiders linebacker Thomas Howard (53) returns an interception for a 44-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2007, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Nnamdi Asomugha (21) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 23, 2008, in Denver, Colo.
Raiders defensive back Nnamdi Asomugha (21) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 23, 2008, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) breaks a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 23, 2008, in Denver, Colo.
Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) breaks a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 23, 2008, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Ashley Lelie (87) makes a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 23, 2008, in Denver, Colo.
Raiders wide receiver Ashley Lelie (87) makes a 4-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 23, 2008, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Thomas Howard (53) intercepts a pass during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 23, 2008, in Denver, Colo.
Raiders wide receiver Thomas Howard (53) intercepts a pass during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 23, 2008, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Justin Fargas (25) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 23, 2008, in Denver, Colo.
Raiders running back Justin Fargas (25) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 23, 2008, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Kalimba Edwards (58) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 23, 2008, in Denver, Colo.
Raiders defensive end Kalimba Edwards (58) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 23, 2008, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Stanford Routt (26) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 20, 2009, in Denver, Colo.
Raiders defensive back Stanford Routt (26) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 20, 2009, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) stiff arms the defender during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 20, 2009, in Denver, Colo.
Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) stiff arms the defender during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 20, 2009, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Greg Ellis (99) sacks the quarterback during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 20, 2009, in Denver, Colo.
Raiders defensive end Greg Ellis (99) sacks the quarterback during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 20, 2009, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Chaz Schilens (81) makes a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 20, 2009, in Denver, Colo.
Raiders wide receiver Chaz Schilens (81) makes a 10-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 20, 2009, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Nick Miller (89) heads to the end zone on a 43-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 24, 2010, in Denver, Colo.
Raiders tight end Nick Miller (89) heads to the end zone on a 43-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 24, 2010, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Chris Johnson (37) returns an interception for a 30-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 24, 2010, in Denver, Colo.
Raiders defensive back Chris Johnson (37) returns an interception for a 30-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 24, 2010, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Kamerion Wimbley (96) sacks the quarterback during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 24, 2010, in Denver, Colo.
Raiders linebacker Kamerion Wimbley (96) sacks the quarterback during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 24, 2010, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) breaks a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 24, 2010, in Denver, Colo.
Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) breaks a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 24, 2010, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end/defensive tackle Richard Seymour (92) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 24, 2010, in Denver, Colo.
Raiders defensive end/defensive tackle Richard Seymour (92) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Invesco Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 24, 2010, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Michael Bush (29) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 12, 2011, in Denver, Colo.
Raiders running back Michael Bush (29) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 12, 2011, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Matt Giordano (27) intercepts a pass during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 12, 2011, in Denver, Colo.
Raiders defensive back Matt Giordano (27) intercepts a pass during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 12, 2011, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Lamarr Houston (99) recovers a fumble during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 12, 2011, in Denver, Colo.
Raiders defensive end Lamarr Houston (99) recovers a fumble during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 12, 2011, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 12, 2011, in Denver, Colo.
Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 12, 2011, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Denarius Moore (17) dives into the end zone on a 73-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 23, 2013, in Denver, Colo.
Raiders wide receiver Denarius Moore (17) dives into the end zone on a 73-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 23, 2013, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Charles Woodson (24) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 23, 2013, in Denver, Colo.
Raiders defensive back Charles Woodson (24) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 23, 2013, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Nick Roach (53) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 23, 2013, in Denver, Colo.
Raiders linebacker Nick Roach (53) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 23, 2013, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Terrelle Pryor (2) passes to running back Marcel Reece (45) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 23, 2013, in Denver, Colo.
Raiders quarterback Terrelle Pryor (2) passes to running back Marcel Reece (45) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 23, 2013, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Mychal Rivera (81) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 23, 2013, in Denver, Colo.
Raiders tight end Mychal Rivera (81) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Monday, September 23, 2013, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Denver, Colo.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Chance Casey (37) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Denver, Colo.
Raiders defensive back Chance Casey (37) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Kenbrell Thompkins (85) blocks for running back Latavius Murray (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Denver, Colo.
Raiders wide receiver Kenbrell Thompkins (85) blocks for running back Latavius Murray (28) during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Andre Holmes (18) makes a tackleduring the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Denver, Colo.
Raiders wide receiver Andre Holmes (18) makes a tackleduring the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 28, 2014, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Ben Heeney (51) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 13, 2015, in Denver, Colo.
Raiders linebacker Ben Heeney (51) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 13, 2015, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) makes an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 13, 2015, in Denver, Colo.
Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) makes an 11-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 13, 2015, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders record a safety during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 13, 2015, in Denver, Colo.
The Raiders record a safety during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 13, 2015, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Mychal Rivera (81) makes a 16-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 13, 2015, in Denver, Colo.
Raiders tight end Mychal Rivera (81) makes a 16-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 13, 2015, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back TJ Carrie (38) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 13, 2015, in Denver, Colo.
Raiders defensive back TJ Carrie (38) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field At Mile High, Sunday, December 13, 2015, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive end Mario Edwards (97) sacks the quarterback during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Denver, Colo.
Raiders defensive end Mario Edwards (97) sacks the quarterback during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Johnny Holton (16) heads to the end zone on a 64-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Denver, Colo.
Raiders wide receiver Johnny Holton (16) heads to the end zone on a 64-yard touchdown catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders outside linebacker Bruce Irvin (51) sacks the quarterback during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Denver, Colo.
Raiders outside linebacker Bruce Irvin (51) sacks the quarterback during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Denver, Colo.
Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 1, 2017, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (45) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colo.
Raiders cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (45) makes a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant (12) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colo.
Raiders wide receiver Martavis Bryant (12) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colo.
Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch (24) rushes for a 1-yard touchdown during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders safety Reggie Nelson (27), Oakland Raiders cornerback Rashaan Melvin (22) make a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colo.
Raiders safety Reggie Nelson (27), Oakland Raiders cornerback Rashaan Melvin (22) make a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cornerback Rashaan Melvin (22), Oakland Raiders safety Marcus Gilchrist (31), Oakland Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) make a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colo.
Raiders cornerback Rashaan Melvin (22), Oakland Raiders safety Marcus Gilchrist (31), Oakland Raiders linebacker Tahir Whitehead (59) make a tackle during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Broncos Stadium at Mile High, Sunday, September 16, 2018, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 19, 2019, in Denver, Colo.
Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) runs after making a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 19, 2019, in Denver, Colo.

Ali Badain/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes as center Rodney Hudson (61) and tackle Denzelle Good (71) block during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 19, 2019, in Denver, Colo.
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes as center Rodney Hudson (61) and tackle Denzelle Good (71) block during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 19, 2019, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 19, 2019, in Denver, Colo.
Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a catch during the regular season game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, December 19, 2019, in Denver, Colo.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a 26-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Denver, Colo.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards (89) makes a 26-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Denver, Colo.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 28-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Denver, Colo.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 28-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Denver, Colo.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a catch for a 2-point conversion during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Denver, Colo.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) celebrates after making a catch for a 2-point conversion during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Denver, Colo.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) blocks a field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Denver, Colo.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) blocks a field goal during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Denver, Colo.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 17, 2021, in Denver, Colo.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 17, 2021, in Denver, Colo.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 17, 2021, in Denver, Colo.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 3-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 17, 2021, in Denver, Colo.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) goes for a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 17, 2021, in Denver, Colo,
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (83) goes for a catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, October 17, 2021, in Denver, Colo,

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 20, 2022, in Denver, Colo.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 20, 2022, in Denver, Colo.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 20, 2022, in Denver, Colo.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 31-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 20, 2022, in Denver, Colo.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 20, 2022, in Denver, Colo.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High, Sunday, November 20, 2022, in Denver, Colo.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
