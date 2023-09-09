Raider Nation Origin Stories: Meet Brett Weiss, Denver native and longtime Raiders fan

Denver, Colorado, native Brett Weiss considers himself "the Silver and Black sheep of the family."

He became a turncoat to the dark side on New Year's Day in 1978.

A 9-year-old Weiss was sitting at the 50-yard line with his father, who is the 300th season ticket holder in Denver Broncos history, at the 1977 AFC Championship Game. Decked out in Broncos gear, he came to see his hometown team prevent the Raiders from getting to their second straight Super Bowl.

The game was controversial to say the least. Holding a 7-3 lead in the third quarter, the Broncos drove down to the Oakland 2-yard line. Rookie running back Rob Lytle took the handoff and was immediately blasted by Raiders safety Jack Tatum, forcing a fumble that the Raiders recovered. Or so we thought. A whistle was blown by an official, and the play was ruled dead. The Broncos extended their lead to 14-3 on the next play.

"I remember that fumble, and it should've been called a fumble," Brett Weiss said as he reflected on his first Raiders game. "It was one of the first plays that changed the course of some of the things that've happened to the Raiders."

The Broncos ended up winning the game 20-17, sending them to their first Super Bowl in franchise history. While the Raiders lost their opportunity to get back to the big game, they gained a lifelong fan in Weiss.

"I just loved the ruggedness, toughness and the grit that the Raiders played with," he said. "I became a fan on that day."

Weiss, still living in Colorado, now owns a personal training business and dedicates much of his time to the "From the Heart Foundation," which provides resources to help the urban Denver community combat mental health issues. Having followed the Raiders since that cold winter day in Denver, Weiss has applied many of the team's tenets to his own personal life.