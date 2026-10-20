Raider Nation Origin Stories: Meet Frankie Quiñones, the stand-up comedian turned social media sensation 'Creeper'

While still working the stand-up circuit, Quiñones also took some of his impressions and characters over to social media, inventing his satire version of an L.A. "cholo" fitness instructor named Creeper. While he released his first YouTube video as Creeper back in 2010, he began going viral with his "CholoFit" exercise videos in 2017.

The "Creeper" persona has amassed nearly 980,000 TikTok followers and 902,000 Instagram followers. Creeper has also hit the small screen as a character on the TV show "This Fool," streaming on Hulu, and has helped propel Quiñones to his own stand-up special, "Damn That's Crazy," which debuted on the streaming platform last year.

The inspiration for the viral sensation comes from Raider Nation and his father.

"My dad was an old-school cholo, low-rider car club guy, Raiders fan, but one of the most positive people I know," Quiñones said. "My dad's not an fitness instructor, but that's what I use to tap into the positivity. Creeper's real positive, is into fitness and just helping people improve themselves."

The character has even found its way to Raiders Headquarters and Allegiant Stadium. Quiñones has embraced the opportunity to create content alongside the franchise that has been part of his life since childhood.

"It's everything. It's always brought my family together," Quiñones said of the Raiders. "And in the end, I understand it's a game. I want people to root for their teams, that's what makes it fun. ... But when Raiders fans come together, there's really nothing like it.