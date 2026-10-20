Raider Nation Origin Stories: Meet Frankie Quiñones, the stand-up comedian turned social media sensation 'Creeper'

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery for Frankie Quiñones.
Quiñones was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, during a defining chapter in Raiders history. In the 13 seasons the franchise was in Southern California, the Raiders had eight winning seasons, took home four AFC West crowns and won Super Bowl XVIII.
The Raiders quickly became woven into the fabric of Los Angeles after relocating from Oakland, and young fans like Quiñones couldn't get enough. He grew up idolizing legends such as Howie Long, Marcus Allen, Bo Jackson and Jim Plunkett.
"I got baby pictures in Raiders gear, just born into it," Quiñones told Raiders.com.
"I was only about 5 years old," he said while reminiscing on his first Raiders game at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, "but I always remember the energy walking in with Raiders fans. That's something that's gone with us no matter where we're at."
The same energy and sense of community that drew him to Raider Nation would later influence his own work as an entertainer. Through stand-up comedy, Quiñones built a repertoire of impressions and voices, many inspired by the Chicano culture and experiences he grew up around.
But it's fair to say none have been as popular as his creation of "Creeper."
While still working the stand-up circuit, Quiñones also took some of his impressions and characters over to social media, inventing his satire version of an L.A. "cholo" fitness instructor named Creeper. While he released his first YouTube video as Creeper back in 2010, he began going viral with his "CholoFit" exercise videos in 2017.
The "Creeper" persona has amassed nearly 980,000 TikTok followers and 902,000 Instagram followers. Creeper has also hit the small screen as a character on the TV show "This Fool," streaming on Hulu, and has helped propel Quiñones to his own stand-up special, "Damn That's Crazy," which debuted on the streaming platform last year.
The inspiration for the viral sensation comes from Raider Nation and his father.
"My dad was an old-school cholo, low-rider car club guy, Raiders fan, but one of the most positive people I know," Quiñones said. "My dad's not an fitness instructor, but that's what I use to tap into the positivity. Creeper's real positive, is into fitness and just helping people improve themselves."
The character has even found its way to Raiders Headquarters and Allegiant Stadium. Quiñones has embraced the opportunity to create content alongside the franchise that has been part of his life since childhood.
"It's everything. It's always brought my family together," Quiñones said of the Raiders. "And in the end, I understand it's a game. I want people to root for their teams, that's what makes it fun. ... But when Raiders fans come together, there's really nothing like it.
"It's a sense of community that you can't feel anywhere else. It's a beautiful thing."
Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App
Download our official Raiders + Allegiant Stadium app for team & stadium modes, content, alerts and manage your tickets.