Raider Nation Origin Stories: Meet Marcos Berroteran, Kansas City native and 2023 draft pick announcer for the Silver and Black

Berroteran, a banking portfolio manager, became a Raiders season ticket holder in 2020. But his memories of going to games extend back to the Oakland Coliseum. Receivers James Jett, Ronald Curry and MVP-winning quarterback Rich Gannon were some of his favorite players to watch. He would also catch the Silver and Black in Kansas City, with the first victory he witnessed at Arrowhead Stadium being a 20-17 victory over the Chiefs in Week 12 of the 2007 season.

Throughout the years he's seen a lot of great triumphs for the Silver and Black, however the greatest moment for Berroteran as a fan came in late April earlier this year. The 2023 NFL Draft was hosted in Kansas City at Union Station, just a few miles away from where he and his wife live. As one of the few PSL holders that resides in Kansas City, he had the chance to represent the team on the big stage.