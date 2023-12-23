Raider Nation Origin Stories: Meet Marcos Berroteran, Kansas City native and 2023 draft pick announcer for the Silver and Black

Dec 23, 2023 at 08:30 AM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

MarcosB_thumb_122223

For the longest time, Marcos Berroteran couldn't necessarily explain why he was a Raiders fan. He just was.

Geographically speaking, the Raiders wouldn't be his team. He was born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri, home of the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. However, he was also born into Raider Nation – a worldwide fan base.

Despite living in enemy territory his mother, Gloria, was a die-hard Raiders fan who raised Berroteran into the culture. Over the years, he and his family have caught grief from Kansas City locals for their team preference, but have embraced being "the renegades" among their community – describing it as a perfect fit considering he views the Raiders as the renegades of the NFL.

After years of wondering how his family became entrenched in the Silver and Black, he took took the time to ask his mother why she's a part of the Nation. He was anticipating an epic story behind her reasoning that could be shared with the masses in Kansas City. Her answer instead was surprising simple, yet completely understandable.

"As honest as she could, she said that she liked the jerseys," said Berroteran. "She liked the color combo of the jersey so because of that, I am a Raider fanatic."

Marcos with his mother, Gloria, at Arrowhead Stadium.
Marcos with his mother, Gloria, at Arrowhead Stadium.

Berroteran, a banking portfolio manager, became a Raiders season ticket holder in 2020. But his memories of going to games extend back to the Oakland Coliseum. Receivers James Jett, Ronald Curry and MVP-winning quarterback Rich Gannon were some of his favorite players to watch. He would also catch the Silver and Black in Kansas City, with the first victory he witnessed at Arrowhead Stadium being a 20-17 victory over the Chiefs in Week 12 of the 2007 season.

Throughout the years he's seen a lot of great triumphs for the Silver and Black, however the greatest moment for Berroteran as a fan came in late April earlier this year. The 2023 NFL Draft was hosted in Kansas City at Union Station, just a few miles away from where he and his wife live. As one of the few PSL holders that resides in Kansas City, he had the chance to represent the team on the big stage.

"I think it was the first or second day of the draft, they said, 'Hey, we have a special opportunity for you but we can't disclose it yet. We'll let you know.' And then they finally told me I could announce a pick," he recalled. "It was kind of crazy because the Raiders were making a lot of moves that third day. You have to be a particular area 10-15 minutes before your team gets called to be able to make the pick. Well, every time I would get in that range, the Raiders would trade up or trade back."

MarcosDraft_122223

After patiently waiting, he was called up to the draft stage to announce Nesta Jade Silvera's name as the 231st overall pick to the Las Vegas Raiders. It was an emotional, full circle moment for Berroteran, with his mother watching on from backstage.

"I was kind of nervous at first, but when I got up there, I remember saying, 'There's only one nation out there, and that's Raider Nation.' Of course I got a loud chorus of boos and I was encouraging the crowd to get loud because I know this was our arch rival's territory. But I wanted them to know there was only one nation – us."

As the Raiders' Christmas Day game approaches, Berroteran plans on spending time with his two families: his immediate family consisting of his wife and mother, and the family he holds just as close to his heart – the collective fan base willing to travel at any length to see their team compete.

"Raider Nation is a family through and through," he said. "It has given my mom and me opportunities to make memories that will last forever, and we have the Raiders to thank for that."

Through The Years: Raiders vs. Chiefs

As the Raiders head to Kansas City for their Week 16 matchup against the Chiefs, view photos from their past matchups.

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
1 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

William P. Straeter/Associated Press
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
2 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

William P. Straeter/Associated Press
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
3 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

William P. Straeter/Associated Press
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
4 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

John Filo/Associated Press
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
5 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
6 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
7 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Greg Cava/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
8 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

William Straeter/Associated Press
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
9 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
10 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
11 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
12 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
13 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
14 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
15 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
16 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
17 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
18 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
19 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
20 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
21 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
22 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
23 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
24 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
25 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
26 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
27 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Jim Barcus/Associated Press
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
28 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Jim Barcus/Associated Press
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
29 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
30 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
31 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
32 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
33 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
34 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
35 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
36 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
37 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
38 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
39 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
40 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
41 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
42 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
43 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
44 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
45 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
46 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
47 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
48 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
49 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
50 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
51 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
52 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
53 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
54 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
55 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
56 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
57 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
58 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
59 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
60 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
61 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
62 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
63 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
64 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
65 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Levente Nagy/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
66 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Levente Nagy/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
67 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Levente Nagy/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
68 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Levente Nagy/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
69 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
70 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
71 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
72 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
73 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
74 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
75 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
76 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
77 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
78 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
79 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
80 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
81 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
82 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
83 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
84 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
85 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
86 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
87 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
88 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
89 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
90 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
91 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
92 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
93 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
94 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.
95 / 106

A look back at the matchups through the years between the Las Vegas Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, Sunday, October 11, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo.
96 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Cory Littleton (42) makes a tackle during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, Sunday, October 11, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, Sunday, October 11, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo.
97 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, Sunday, October 11, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, Sunday, October 11, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo.
98 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes for a 7-yard touchdown during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, Sunday, October 11, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, Sunday, October 11, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo.
99 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, Sunday, October 11, 2020, in Kansas City, Mo.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, Sunday, December 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.
100 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) rushes the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, Sunday, December 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, Sunday, December 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.
101 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) rushes during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, Sunday, December 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, Sunday, December 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.
102 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a 4-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium, Sunday, December 12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Monday, October 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.
103 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Monday, October 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 58-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Monday, October 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.
104 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates after making a 58-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Monday, October 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Monday, October 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.
105 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Monday, October 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Monday, October 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.
106 / 106

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) makes a 48-yard touchdown catch during the regular season away game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Monday, October 10, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Silver and Black getting into the holiday spirit as they head to Kansas City

The Raiders are hoping to bring home a win from Arrowhead Stadium to put underneath their Christmas tree. Watch the game on CBS or Nickelodeon as part of Nickmas.
news

Pick Six: A lot on the line for the Raiders in Arrowhead Stadium

Six storylines to follow as the Silver and Black prepare for the second matchup of the year against the defending champs.
news

Raiders-Chiefs Week 16 Injury Report: Michael Mayer ruled out, Josh Jacobs among 6 questionable to play

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

What They're Saying: Chiefs gear up to face a Raiders team that's 'playing hard'

Take a look at what the Kansas City Chiefs' players and coaches had to say about the Week 16 matchup. 

Latest Content

video

Trailer: Christmas Day football in Arrowhead | Raiders vs. Chiefs

Dec 23, 2023

The Las Vegas Raiders face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 16 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Kickoff is at 10:00 a.m. PT
gallery

Practice Photos: Saturday 12.23.23

Dec 23, 2023

Head inside Intermountain Health Performance Center to view the best photos from Saturday's practice before the Raiders head to Kansas City.
news

Silver and Black getting into the holiday spirit as they head to Kansas City

Dec 23, 2023

The Raiders are hoping to bring home a win from Arrowhead Stadium to put underneath their Christmas tree. Watch the game on CBS or Nickelodeon as part of Nickmas.
video

Matt Stonie spends the day at Raiders HQ

Dec 23, 2023

Watch as YouTuber and competitive eater Matt Stonie spent the day at Raiders Headquarters.
news

Pick Six: A lot on the line for the Raiders in Arrowhead Stadium

Dec 23, 2023

Six storylines to follow as the Silver and Black prepare for the second matchup of the year against the defending champs.
news

Raiders-Chiefs Week 16 Injury Report: Michael Mayer ruled out, Josh Jacobs among 6 questionable to play

Dec 23, 2023

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Kansas City Chiefs.
video

The gift that keeps on giving feat. Isaiah Pola-Mao, Giorgio Tavecchio and Leon Edwards | Raiders: Talk of the Nation

Dec 23, 2023

Raiders host Sibley Scoles chats with safety Isaiah Pola-Mao, former kicker Giorgio Tavecchio and UFC fighter Leon Edwards on this holiday episode of Raiders: Talk of the Nation.
news

What They're Saying: Chiefs gear up to face a Raiders team that's 'playing hard'

Dec 23, 2023

Take a look at what the Kansas City Chiefs' players and coaches had to say about the Week 16 matchup. 
video

Coach Pierce: 'We need to play our best football [vs. Chiefs]'

Dec 23, 2023

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses the media to provide final updates prior to the Raiders' Week 16 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
news

Raider Nation Origin Stories: Meet Marcos Berroteran, Kansas City native and 2023 draft pick announcer for the Silver and Black

Dec 23, 2023

Berroteran has been a Raiders fan for as long as he can remember – a passion he inherited from his mother.
audio

Coach Pierce Presser - 12.23.23 | Week 16 vs. Chiefs | RPP

Dec 23, 2023

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses the media prior to the Raiders' Week 16 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
audio

Malcolm Koonce's leap in 2023 | UFR

Dec 22, 2023

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal catches up with defensive end Malcolm Koonce to discuss his 2023 season, the mindset on defense and playing with defensive end Maxx Crosby on this edition of Upon Further Review.
View All
Advertising