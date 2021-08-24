Raider Nation rejoices as Cliff Branch is named Senior Finalist for 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame class

The road to Canton begins once again for Raider Nation.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Tuesday that wide receiver Cliff Branch has been selected as a Senior Finalist for the 2022 class. The legendary receiver played 14 seasons in the Silver and Black, totaling 183 career regular-season games. Branch caught 501 passes for 8,685 yards (17.3 yards per catch) and 67 touchdowns.
"There's a lot of guys in the Hall of Fame, including myself, and the way Cliff played overshadows a lot of us," teammate Fred Biletnikoff told the Raiders.
Here's a few social reactions to Branch being named the Senior Finalist – including President David Baker's call to the late receiver's sister, Elaine.