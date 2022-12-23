Raiderettes continue giving back to the community

Dec 23, 2022 at 01:35 PM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
Raiderettes_thumb_122322

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Raiderettes are once again giving back to the community and the region, this time traveling to Salt Lake City, Utah to engage children at Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital. Raiderettes Danielle, Kennedy, Kristina, and Kylee were joined by Raiders Alumnus and Utah native Barry Sims in recently visiting the hospital and lift spirits of its young patients while delivering gifts that Football's Fabulous Females collected during a month-long toy drive with Raiderettes-The Studio serving as the primary drop-off location that also included Las Vegas area businesses A Spray of Sunshine, Kalologie and Foodie Fit.

The Raiderettes and Sims also played games and made crafts alongside the children during their visit to the 289-bed facility in Salt Lake City which provides more than 60 medical and surgical pediatric specialties with more than 800 physicians and 3,000 caregivers.

Primary Children's Hospital is a not-for-profit, free-standing children's hospital providing quality healthcare for children with the most complex injuries and illnesses, including those who require heart, liver, kidney and bone marrow transplants. Primary Children's is part of Intermountain Healthcare, a nationally-recognized not-for-profit healthcare system based in Utah and serves as the pediatric specialty teaching hospital for University of Utah Health, combining research, training and excellent care to provide the best health care for children.

The Raiders and Raiderettes are the latest to visit the hospital, joining world-renown actors, artists, athletes, and leaders, including President George H. W. Bush, Jennifer Garner, Farah Fawcett, Arnold Palmer, Mickey Mouse, Robert Redford, the Dalai Lama, Star Wars' BB-8, and Sabrina Carpenter, who have stopped by to cheer patients during their hospital stay.

This activity comes on the heels of the Raiderettes last week supporting Raiders punter AJ Cole, the Silver and Black's nominee for this year's WALTER PAYTON NFL MAN OF THE YEAR AWARD PRESENTED BY NATIONWIDE when he hosted a community flag football game with his charity of choice, Special Olympics Nevada. Later that same day, other Raiderettes were on hand to assist select Las Vegas families fulfill their wish list during a "Holiday Huddle" shopping spree the Smith's Marketplace in Henderson.

WalterPaytonManOfTheYear_PromotionalBanner_2560x1440

Walter Payton Man of the Year

Vote AJ Cole for Walter Payton Man of the Year. Tweet #WPMOYCHALLENGE @AJCOLE90

Vote Now

Additionally, the Raiderettes, who are staples in supporting the organization's community relations as well as corporate endeavors, recently spent time with students C.T. Sewell Elementary in Henderson during a Christmas Shoe and Toy Drive, where they handed out shoes, toys, and Raiders themed items. That same week, another contingent of Raiderettes hosted a pep rally at Linda Rankin Givens Elementary School in Las Vegas and engaged with the school's cheer team in celebration of the holiday season.

The Raiderettes visited the 9th Annual Fill the Bus Toy Drive conducted by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to help load toys donated to youth around the valley onto the bus. Members also took part in the Winterfest Light Parade on Water Street in Henderson in celebration of the holidays.

The Raiderettes also assisted Las Vegas residents during Thanksgiving. The squad assisted the Raiders offensive line with distributing 600 meal boxes that included turkeys, complete fixings and fresh vegetables during a drive-through event at Allegiant Stadium that was facilitated by Three Square Food Bank.

On Thanksgiving morning, the Raiderettes teamed up with Smith's to produce meals that members distributed to the less fortunate in downtown Las Vegas. The Raiderettes also passed out toiletries, blankets and clothes that they collected during a donation drive.

During the Salute to Service commemoration, the Raiderettes joined with Silver and Black players, Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan and front office staff in making an hour-plus trip to Creech Air Force Base in Indian Springs to engage active service members and thank them for their service to our country.

Related Content

news

Raiders host holiday party at Allegiant Stadium for valley-area children

Guests received an exclusive tour of Allegiant Stadium including the team's locker room, where they were surprised with holiday gifts that were presented by the Raiders players.

news

'Big Dawg' Rolle receives Las Vegas Raiders' Inspire Change Changemaker Award

The league's newly established award recognizes individuals who are making a difference in their communities through social justice work, either individually or as part of a nonprofit organization.

news

Raiders' Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee AJ Cole hosts community event

Previous Raiders WPMOY nominees joined Cole and Liberty High students for a flag football game.

news

Raiders, Smith's take Las Vegas families on 'Holiday Huddle' shopping spree

Raiders rookies Brittain Brown, Luke Masterson, Isaiah Pola-Mao, Raiders Alumnus Roy Hart and Raiderette Katsura, along with Raiders and Smith's staffs, were on hand to support this cause.

news

How a Special Olympics flag football game helped AJ Cole view the game from a different lens

The Raiders' Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee partnered with Special Olympics Nevada to host a co-ed flag football game at a local high school on Tuesday.

news

AJ Cole doesn't take the platform he's been given for granted

The Raiders' Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee is thankful for "the opportunity to serve" the Southern Nevada community.

news

AJ Cole named Raiders' nominee for Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide

Cole demonstrates consistency in positive character and models a lifestyle of giving back as he continues to advance efforts and make an impactful mark in the community.

news

Raiders again engage with Las Vegas youth at Hip Hop Entrepreneurship Workshop

Matthew Butler and Sam Webb visited students from Grant Sawyer Middle School in Las Vegas to participate in a workshop that focuses on motivating students to improve their attendance and academic performance through hip hop music.

news

Kicks with a Cause: Raiders lacing up for annual My Cause My Cleats campaign

In Week 13, the Raiders will wear uniquely designed cleats based on their favorite charities and nonprofits.

news

'We didn't have a lot, but we did have family': Nate Hobbs, Tashawn Bower spend quality time with North Las Vegas families during meal donation

The two defensive players were on hand distributing meals to families at Pearson Community Center on Tuesday ahead of Thanksgiving.

news

Raiders assist Southern Nevada community for Thanksgiving, offensive line makes 'Turkey Time' donation, distributes meals

Yesterday, in advance of the Thanksgiving holiday, the Raiders offensive line assisted with distributing 600 meal boxes that included turkeys, complete fixings and fresh vegetables during a drive-through event at Allegiant Stadium.

Advertising