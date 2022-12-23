Raiderettes continue giving back to the community

HENDERSON, Nev. – The Raiderettes are once again giving back to the community and the region, this time traveling to Salt Lake City, Utah to engage children at Intermountain Primary Children's Hospital. Raiderettes Danielle, Kennedy, Kristina, and Kylee were joined by Raiders Alumnus and Utah native Barry Sims in recently visiting the hospital and lift spirits of its young patients while delivering gifts that Football's Fabulous Females collected during a month-long toy drive with Raiderettes-The Studio serving as the primary drop-off location that also included Las Vegas area businesses A Spray of Sunshine, Kalologie and Foodie Fit.

The Raiderettes and Sims also played games and made crafts alongside the children during their visit to the 289-bed facility in Salt Lake City which provides more than 60 medical and surgical pediatric specialties with more than 800 physicians and 3,000 caregivers.

Primary Children's Hospital is a not-for-profit, free-standing children's hospital providing quality healthcare for children with the most complex injuries and illnesses, including those who require heart, liver, kidney and bone marrow transplants. Primary Children's is part of Intermountain Healthcare, a nationally-recognized not-for-profit healthcare system based in Utah and serves as the pediatric specialty teaching hospital for University of Utah Health, combining research, training and excellent care to provide the best health care for children.

The Raiders and Raiderettes are the latest to visit the hospital, joining world-renown actors, artists, athletes, and leaders, including President George H. W. Bush, Jennifer Garner, Farah Fawcett, Arnold Palmer, Mickey Mouse, Robert Redford, the Dalai Lama, Star Wars' BB-8, and Sabrina Carpenter, who have stopped by to cheer patients during their hospital stay.