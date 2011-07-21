Raiders 1M Facebook Likes Contest

Since the official Oakland Raiders Facebook page was launched in August 2010, more than 1,000,000 members of the Raider Nation have clicked the "Like" button and now follow the Silver and Black on Facebook. Twenty-one different prizes will now be awarded to individuals who have "Liked" the Raiders' Facebook page.

Official Rules

Oakland Raiders "1,000,000 Facebook Likes" Contest

1) PRIZES: When the Oakland Raiders Facebook Page reaches 1,000,000 "likes," 21 different prizes will be awarded to individuals who have "Liked" the Raiders' Facebook page ("Raiders Likers") in the Oakland Raiders 1,000,000 Facebook Likes Contest (the "Contest"). The following prizes will be awarded based on a random drawing among all Facebook Likers of the Raiders:

One (1) winner will receive two (2) club seat tickets to one (1) Raiders' preseason home game and two pregame field passes, specific location and game determined in Raiders' discretion;

Two (2) winners will receive two (2) club seat tickets to one (1) Raiders' regular season home game, specific location and game determined in Raiders' discretion;

Three (3) winners will receive two (2) tickets to one (1) Raiders' regular season home game, specific game determined in Raiders' discretion;

Five (5) winners will receive one (1) memorabilia item autographed by an Oakland Raiders player, coach, or legend, specific autograph and item determined in Raiders' discretion;

Ten winners (10) will receive one (1) Raider Image gift card with a $25 value.

Prize winners will be notified by Facebook message. Receipt of any prize is expressly conditioned on prize winner executing a liability release and no prize will be awarded to any potential prize winner unless and until such liability release is executed. Memorabilia and gift card winners will receive their prize by mail. Ticket and field pass winners will pick up tickets at will call at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on the day of the applicable game. Winner is solely responsible for all travel to and from any game. If any attempt to contact any winner is unsuccessful, or the notification should be returned for any reason, not responded to or deemed undeliverable, then the prize will be forfeited and awarded to an alternate winner selected at random.

2) DEADLINE: To be eligible to win a prize in the Contest, those entering the Contest ("Entrants") must "Like" the Oakland Raiders' Facebook page before the page reaches 1,000,000 "Likes".

3) HOW TO ENTER: To enter the Contest, Entrants (a) must be at least 18 years of age; (b) must "Like" the Oakland Raiders' Official Facebook page, www.facebook.com/Raiders before the page reaches 1,000,000 "Likes" and (c) must agree to the terms and conditions of these Official Rules. All Entrants agree that all decisions of the Oakland Raiders shall be final and Entrants waive any right to challenge any decisions made by the Oakland Raiders. Entrants expressly agree to be bound by the terms and conditions of these Official Rules and expressly agree to all of the terms and conditions herein, particularly those in section 4 below.

NO PURCHASE IS NECESSARY.

Prize Winners will be solely responsible for any federal, state or local taxes on prizes. Prizes are non-transferable; no substitutions or cash redemptions. The Raiders is not responsible for incorrect or inaccurate entry information whether caused by technical difficulty or human error. Odds of winning depend on number of eligible Entries received. Prize winners will be notified by Facebook message. If any attempt to contact any winner is unsuccessful, returned for any reason, not responded to or deemed undeliverable, then the prize will be forfeited and awarded to an alternate winner selected at random.

4) ELIGIBILITY AND LIABILITY: Contest is open to anyone residing within the 50 United States, who are over the age of eighteen (18), and who submit a valid Entry. Employees, officers and directors of The Oakland Raiders and Raider Image are ineligible. Void where prohibited by law.

By submitting an Entry or accepting any prize, all Entrants expressly agree to forever waive, release, discharge, and covenant not to sue the Oakland Raiders ("Raiders") its past and present partners, limited partners, owners, entity owners (and the current and former officers, directors, shareholders, partners, members, limited partners, assigns and employees of any owners or entity owners), employees, agents, attorneys, directors, officers, shareholders, contractors, successors, assigns and insurers (collectively "Raiders Related Parties") of, for and from any and all claims, debts, liabilities, demands, obligations, costs, fees, expenses, actions and causes of action whatsoever, of every nature, character and description (collectively, "Claims"), known and unknown, including, but not limited to, all those arising out of or in any way related to the Contest; these Official Rules; Entrant's Entry; the negligence of Raiders or any of the Raiders Related Parties; the acceptance, possession, misuse or use of any prize; any travel to or from or presence at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum; and any participation in the Contest. By submitting an Entry or accepting any prize, Entrant represents and warrants that he or she owns and/or has the authority to release the Claims stated herein expressly agrees to waive the provisions of Section 1542 of the California Civil Code which provides:

"A general release does not extend to claims which the creditor does not know or suspect to exist in his favor at the time of executing the release, which if known by him must have materially affected his settlement with the debtor."

Further, by submitting an Entry or accepting any prize, all Entrants and Prize Winners expressly agree to at all times defend, hold harmless, and indemnify the Raiders and all Raiders Related Parties from and against any and all Claims of any kind or nature whatsoever (including reasonable attorneys' fees and disbursements) arising out of or in any way related to the Contest; these Official Rules; Entrant's Entry; the negligence of Raiders or any of the Raiders Related Parties; the acceptance, possession, misuse or use of any prize; any travel to or from or presence at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum; and any participation in the Contest.

5) Raiders are not responsible for incorrect or inaccurate entry information whether caused by technical difficulty or human error, which may occur in the processing of the entries. 6) Raiders reserve the right to, in its sole discretion, cancel, modify, or suspend the Contest at any time. Raiders also reserve the right to substitute any similar prize or a prize of equal or greater value for any prize listed in these Official Rules or any other communication regarding the Contest and reserve the right to revoke the prize of any Entrant, at any time, if the Entrant acts in a manner that is, in the Raiders' sole discretion, offensive, harassing, threatening, repugnant, or violent at any time in connection with the Contest.

7) The Contest is subject to all federal, state, and local laws and regulations, and is void where prohibited.