Raiders 2011 Opponents Determined

Raiders 2011 Regular Season Opponents Home Away New England

Miami NY Jets

Buffalo Cleveland

Houston Chicago Green Bay

Detroit Minnesota Denver Denver Kansas City Kansas City San Diego San Diego





As members of the AFC Western Division, the Raiders will renew their long-standing rivalries with the Broncos, Chiefs and Chargers with home and away match-ups. The Raiders swept the AFC West in 2010, the first time the Silver and Black have accomplished that feat since 1976.

The Silver and Black will host the Patriots, Jets, Browns, Bears and the Lions. The Raiders will travel to take on the Dolphins, Bills, Texans, Packers and Vikings.

The Raiders lead the all-time series against the Broncos, 58-41-2. The Chiefs lead the all-time series 52-47-2 against the Raiders. The Raiders lead the all-time series against the Chargers, 56-44-2.

The Raiders all-time series with New England is tied 14-14-1, while the Raiders lead the all-time series with the Jets, 20-15-2. The Silver and Black have a 10-8 advantage over the Browns in regular season play, and lead the all-time series over the Lions, 6-4, and are tied 6-6 with the Bears.

The Raiders lead the all-time series with Miami, 16-13-1, and Buffalo, 19-16. The Raiders series with Green Bay is tied 5-5, while the Raiders have defeated the Vikings 8 times in 11 meetings. Houston leads the series against the Raiders, 5-1, since joining the NFL as an expansion team in 2002.