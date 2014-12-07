Raiders-49ers Notable Connections

Defensive coordinator Jason Tarver was an assistant coach with the 49ers. Photo by Tony Gonzales.

Pro Connections

•Raiders General Manager Reggie McKenzie was a linebacker with the 49ers in 1992, his final season as a player.

•Raiders offensive coordinator Greg Olson coached quarterbacks for the 49ers in 2001.

•Raiders defensive coordinator Jason Tarver spent 10 seasons with the 49ers, working as the offensive quality control coach (2001-03), assistant running backs/offensive assistant (2004), outside linebackers/defensive ends (2005-08) and outside linebackers (2009-10).

•Raiders CB Tarell Brown was drafted by the 49ers in the fifth round of the 2007 NFL Draft and played for the team from 2007-13. Raiders CB Carlos Rogersplayed alongside Brown with the 49ers from 2011-13. •49ers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh got his first pro coaching job as the quarter-backs coach with the Raiders from 2002-03.

•49ers offensive assistant Ronald Curry was a wide receiver with the Raiders from 2002-08, playing in 76 games after being selected by Oakland in the sev-enth round (235th overall) of the 2002 NFL Draft.

•49ers wide receivers coach John Morton both played and coached for the Oakland Raiders for a total of 10 seasons. Originally an undrafted rookie receiver in 1993, Morton spent part of the next two seasons on the Raiders' practice squad. Morton later worked in the Raiders' personnel department (1997), as an offensive assistant/wide receivers coach (1998-99), offensive quality control/wide receivers (2000-01), senior offensive assistant/wide receivers (2002-03) and tight ends coach (2004).

•49ers running backs coach Tom Rathman was a running back with the Raid-ers in 1994 and returned as the team's running backs coach from 2007-08.

College Connections

•49ers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh was head coach at Stanford from 2007-10, where he worked with Raiders offensive assistant Nick Holz (offensive assistant/quarterbacks, 2008-10) and 49ers defensive coordinator Vic Fangio (2010), of-fensive coordinator Greg Roman (TEs/OTs/running game coordinator, 2009; as-sociate head coach/assistant head coach – offense/TEs/ OTs, 2010), assistant strength and conditioning coach Kevin Tolbert (assistant strength coach, 2009; head strength coach, 2010) and T Jonathan Martin (2009-10).

•Raiders K Sebastian Janikowski and 49ers WR Anquan Boldin were teammates at Florida State in 1999, helping the Seminoles to a National Championship.

•Raiders LS Jon Condo and 49ers TE Vernon Davis were teammates at Maryland from 2003-04.

Bay Area Connections

•49ers Head Coach Jim Harbaugh attended Palo Alto (Calif.) High School from 1980-81 while his father, Jack, was Stanford's defensive coordinator.

•Raiders CB TJ Carrie and RB Maurice Jones-Drew are both native to Antioch, Calif., and they both attended De La Salle High School in Concord, Calif. Raiders offensive assistant Nick Holz, a Danville, Calif. native, was teammates with Jones-Drew at De La Salle.

•Raiders defensive coordinator Jason Tarver is a native of Stanford, Calif. and played for West Valley Junior College from 1994-95, returning as an assistant coach from 1996-97. Tarver also earned a bachelor's degree in chemistry at Santa Clara.

•Raiders WR James Jones is originally from San Jose, Calif. where he attended Gunderson High School. Jones went on to play at San Jose State from 2003-06.

•Raiders defensive quality control coach Eric Sanders is a native of San Fran-cisco, Calif.

•Raiders defensive assistant Travis Smith is from Walnut Creek, Calif. and attended Foothill High School in Pleasanton, Calif.

•49ers QB Josh Johnson is an Oakland, Calif. native and was a three-sport let-terman at Oakland Technical High School. Johnson also played for the Sacramen-to Mountain Lions of the United Football League in 2012.