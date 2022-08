Saturday, the Oakland Raiders and the NFL community lost one of its own, Cliff Branch. He was a friend to many and touched the lives of several generations.

The former wide receiver was a jaw-dropping talent on the field, and has plenty of accolades to his name, and was a Hall of Fame talent. The joy he brought off the field is what people will always remember, and Raiders alumni, as well as the NFL community, shared an outpouring of support following the news of his passing.