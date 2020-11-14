Raiders alumnus Jerry Robinson nominated for USAA Salute To Service Award

The NFL and USAA, an Official NFL Salute to Service Partner, have announced the 32 nominees for the tenth annual Salute to Service Award presented by USAA. The Salute to Service Award recognizes NFL players, coaches, personnel and alumni who demonstrate an exemplary commitment to honoring and supporting the military community, as nominated by NFL clubs.

Finalists are scheduled to be announced in January, and the recipient will be recognized at NFL Honors, a primetime awards special to air nationally the week of Super Bowl LV.

"The 2020 nominees for the 'Salute to Service Award presented by USAA' demonstrate the depth and widespread appreciation and support for the military community across the NFL," said TONY WELLS, USAA Chief Brand Officer and former Marine officer. "During a trying year for all Americans, each of these nominees deserves this moment of special recognition for their passionate support of those who chose to serve. We congratulate these nominees and say thank you to America's military families."

As the presenting sponsor of the Salute to Service Award, USAA, a leading provider of insurance and other financial services to U.S. military members, veterans and their families, will contribute $25,000 in the recipient's name to the official aid societies representing all five military branches. The NFL will match USAA's contribution of $25,000, which will be donated to the award recipient's military charity of choice.