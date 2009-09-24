Raiders and Coors Light to Honor NLPOA

Sep 24, 2009 at 02:44 AM
NLPOALogo-story.jpg

The Oakland Raiders and Coors Light will pay tribute to the National Latino Peace Officers Association (NLPOA) during pre-game festivities on September 27 prior to the Oakland Raiders vs. the Denver Broncos game. The ceremony is part of the eighth annual Raiders' Fiesta Latina, which is a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. This year's Fiesta Latina promises to shower the stadium with Latin-American culture through music performances and much more. The Raiders and Coors Light are committed to bringing a community component to the Fiesta Latina by supporting the NLPOA's efforts.

NLPOA will be recognized during the pre-game ceremony as part of the MilllerCoors Líderes campaign. Launched in 2006, Líderes *provides visibility and resources to dozens of current and emerging leaders in the Hispanic community. *Líderes offers leadership development and training to Latino and Latina community leaders throughout the United States. So far, more than 500 leaders have received Líderes training. The NLPOA acknowledged the need to provide training and development for Latino police officers to recognize within themselves and others what leadership is and how to make a difference in the community.

The mission of NLPOA is to eliminate prejudice and discrimination in the criminal justice system; particularly law enforcement, reduce community juvenile delinquency and lessen citizen tension in predominantly Latino communities. The NLPOA was founded in 1972 and is today the largest Latino law enforcement organization in the United States, with local chapters in many cities throughout the country. The NLPOA membership includes chiefs of police, sheriffs, police officers, parole agents, and federal officers, all of whom are employed at the local, state, and federal levels.

The three-time Super Bowl champion Raiders have long been recognized as a global organization and have increased the popularity of NFL football worldwide by playing in American Bowls in London, Barcelona, Tokyo and Mexico City. The Raiders reach an international audience through the team's official web properties in English, Spanish, Chinese, German, Japanese and Tagalog.

Built on a foundation of great beer brands and more than 288 years of brewing heritage, MillerCoors continues the commitment of its founders to brew the highest quality beers. MillerCoors is the second largest beer company in America, capturing nearly 30 percent of U.S. beer sales. Led by two of the best-selling beers in the industry, MillerCoors has a broad portfolio of highly complementary brands across every major industry segment.

Miller Lite is the great tasting beer that established the American light beer category in 1975, and Coors Light is the brand that introduced consumers to refreshment as cold as the Rockies. MillerCoors brews full-calorie beers Coors Banquet and Miller Genuine Draft; and economy brands Miller High Life and Keystone Light. The company also imports Peroni, Grolsch, Pilsner Urquell and Molson Canadian and offers innovative products such as Miller Chill and Sparks. MillerCoors features craft brews from the Jacob Leinenkugel Company, Blue Moon Brewing Company and the Blitz-Weinhard Brewing Company. MillerCoors operates eight major breweries in the U.S., as well as the Leinenkugel's craft brewery in Chippewa Falls, Wis., and two microbreweries, the Leinenkugel's 10th Street Brewery in Milwaukee and the Blue Moon Brewing Company at Coors Field in Denver. MillerCoors vision is to become the best beer company in America by driving profitable industry growth. MillerCoors insists on building its brands the right way through brewing quality, responsible marketing and environmental and community involvement. MillerCoors is a joint venture of SABMiller plc and Molson Coors Brewing Company.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders, Intermountain Healthcare host football clinic for youth coaches

The clinics are developed by football experts and medical specialists to help coaches provide exceptional football experiences to their players and become Heads up Certified by USA Football. 
news

Raiders host Nike 11-On event for Southern Nevada boys high school football teams

Sixteen Las Vegas area high school teams participated in the Nike 11-On at Valley High School.
news

Q&A: Aces star A'ja Wilson on the Raiders, visiting Allegiant Stadium and more

Raiders.com's Levi Edwards sat down with the 2020 WNBA MVP to catch up on the landscape of Las Vegas sports.
news

Las Vegas Raiders collaborate with Gaudin Motor Company to auction Raiders edition Ford Bronco for charity

The 2021 Badlands Raiders edition Ford Bronco raised $275,000 for the two Las-Vegas based charities this past weekend.
news

Derek Carr embracing the Las Vegas community through the Golden Knights' playoff success

No. 4 has loved the electricity the Golden Knights have brought to the city — and can't wait for Raiders fans to emulate it.
news

Paramount Network's 'Bar Rescue' gets a hand from a couple of Raiders

Clelin Ferrell and Trayvon Mullen appear on latest episode of 'Bar Rescue' that aired Sunday night.
news

Raiders host Girls Flag Football All-Star Game, Combine, Clinic

These activities were part of the "Inspire" program, a unique endeavor presented by Allegiant, which stepped in to provide several assets for the participants including camp shirts and giveaway items.
news

Raiders honor veterans on Memorial Day

The Raiders Foundation expressed their gratitude to Share Village residents, many of which are veterans, by providing lunch and recognizing them for their service.
news

Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas launches The Defensive Line Foundation

The organization is 'dedicated to end the epidemic of youth suicide, especially for young people of color, by transforming the way we communicate and connect about mental health.'
news

Raiders honor Las Vegas educator who was named 2021 National Teacher of the Year

The Silver and Black honored Juliana Urtubey from Kermit R. Booker Sr. Elementary School, who was recently named the 2021 National Teacher of the Year. 
news

Raiders team up with Allegiant to honor eight teachers from CCSD Innovative Schools Pilot Program

The Silver and Black are celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week in style across the City of Las Vegas.
news

Darren Waller, Solomon Thomas join panel discussing mental health awareness

Waller and Thomas will join Raiders fan Carson Daly in the Colts' 'Kicking The Stigma' virtual roundtable Monday evening.
Advertising