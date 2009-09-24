Raiders and Coors Light to Honor NLPOA

The Oakland Raiders and Coors Light will pay tribute to the National Latino Peace Officers Association (NLPOA) during pre-game festivities on September 27 prior to the Oakland Raiders vs. the Denver Broncos game. The ceremony is part of the eighth annual Raiders' Fiesta Latina, which is a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. This year's Fiesta Latina promises to shower the stadium with Latin-American culture through music performances and much more. The Raiders and Coors Light are committed to bringing a community component to the Fiesta Latina by supporting the NLPOA's efforts.

NLPOA will be recognized during the pre-game ceremony as part of the MilllerCoors Líderes campaign. Launched in 2006, Líderes *provides visibility and resources to dozens of current and emerging leaders in the Hispanic community. *Líderes offers leadership development and training to Latino and Latina community leaders throughout the United States. So far, more than 500 leaders have received Líderes training. The NLPOA acknowledged the need to provide training and development for Latino police officers to recognize within themselves and others what leadership is and how to make a difference in the community.

The mission of NLPOA is to eliminate prejudice and discrimination in the criminal justice system; particularly law enforcement, reduce community juvenile delinquency and lessen citizen tension in predominantly Latino communities. The NLPOA was founded in 1972 and is today the largest Latino law enforcement organization in the United States, with local chapters in many cities throughout the country. The NLPOA membership includes chiefs of police, sheriffs, police officers, parole agents, and federal officers, all of whom are employed at the local, state, and federal levels.

The three-time Super Bowl champion Raiders have long been recognized as a global organization and have increased the popularity of NFL football worldwide by playing in American Bowls in London, Barcelona, Tokyo and Mexico City. The Raiders reach an international audience through the team's official web properties in English, Spanish, Chinese, German, Japanese and Tagalog.

Built on a foundation of great beer brands and more than 288 years of brewing heritage, MillerCoors continues the commitment of its founders to brew the highest quality beers. MillerCoors is the second largest beer company in America, capturing nearly 30 percent of U.S. beer sales. Led by two of the best-selling beers in the industry, MillerCoors has a broad portfolio of highly complementary brands across every major industry segment.