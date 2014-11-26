Raiders Announce Transactions

DT Ricky Lumpkin has been added to the active roster from the practice squad.

ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders have signed DT Ricky Lumpkin from the practice squad and placed TE David Ausberry on the reserve/injured list, General Manager Reggie McKenzie announced Wednesday.

Lumpkin was first signed by the Raiders to their practice squad on Nov. 20, 2013, and was eventually promoted to the active roster on Dec. 14, 2013. The 6-foot-4, 306-pounder appeared in one game last season for Oakland. He was waived by the team at the end of the 2014 training camp, before being signed to the practice squad on Sept. 1. Lumpkin spent the majority of the 2011 and 2012 seasons on the Cardinals' practice squad. He was originally signed by Arizona as an undrafted free agent on July 27, 2011 out of Kentucky, where he totaled 82 tackles, three sacks, 12 tackles for loss and one fumble recovery in 44 career games.

Ausberry, who injured his foot in the Raiders' Oct. 19 contest against the Arizona Cardinals, appeared in six games this season for the Raiders, posting two receptions for 14 yards. For his four-year career, he has totaled 34 games played, hauling in 11 catches for 120 yards.