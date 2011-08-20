Raiders at 49ers Quote Sheet

Aug 20, 2011 at 01:38 PM
082011-jackson-boller.jpg

Raiders Head Coach Hue jackson talks things over with QB Kyle Boller. AP Photo.

FB Marcel Reece

 "Man we love playing this game. This is what we are here for. This is our livelihood. We come out here and play in the Bay Area just across the bridge trying to win the Battle of the Bay. There is no comparison to it."

RB Michael Bush

"It felt good but I think we left some plays out on the field and we kind of put ourselves in a hole. So we need to get back to work and turn it around."

DE Matt Shaughnessy

"I think we could have done a little better. We should have got more three and outs. [The interception] felt good. We have been practicing that route so I was ready for it."

DT Richard Seymour

"I feel like we have to get off the field on third down. I think we are still knocking some rust off. It is good to get out here and work with our teammates but we still have a lot of work to do."

CB Stanford Routt

"Oh man like I said last week, it was good to get back out there, get the rust off and we still have some work to do."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

