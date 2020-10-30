Raiders at Browns: How to watch the duel between Derek Carr and Baker Mayfield 

This Sunday, the 3-3 Las Vegas Raiders travel to Cleveland to face the 5-2 Browns, who are coming off an impressive come-from-behind win over the Cincinnati Bengals. All eyes will be on the matchup of Derek Carr versus Baker Mayfield in this one, as they duke it out at FirstEnergy Stadium. The Silver and Black are looking to improve after last week's game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and in order to stay in the hunt for the AFC West, they'll need to pull out a win this Sunday.
Here's how to watch the game:
Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns
FirstEnergy Stadium
Sunday, November 1
10:00 a.m. PT
|Broadcast Information (Television)
|Network:
|FOX
|Play-by-Play:
|Kevin Kugler
|Color Analyst:
|Chris Spielman
|Sideline:
|Laura Okmin
|Radio Broadcast Information
|Flagship:
|KOMP 92.3 FM and KRLV "Raider Nation Radio 920 AM"
|Play-by-Play:
|Brent Musburger
|Color Analyst:
|Lincoln Kennedy
Brand new for 2020, watch the game in-market on Raiders.com (mobile devices) or on our official Raiders mobile app for users in the markets where the television broadcast is carried.
Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.
Watch on Mobile
Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:
- Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices)
- Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link)
*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Make sure to allow location access for your device.
- Apple App Users: Allow location access via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Raiders > Needs to be 'While Using the App' or 'Always'
- Android App Users: Allow location access via Settings > Connections > Location > Raiders > Permissions > Turn Location toggle on
- Apple Mobile Web Users: Allow location access via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari > Needs to be 'While Using the App' or 'Always'
