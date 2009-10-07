Raiders at Giants Preview





THIS WEEK: The Oakland Raiders, members of the American Football Conference Western Division, face the NFC East New York Giants. Sunday's game marks the Raiders first match-up against an NFC foe in 2009. The Silver and Black played each member of the AFC West in the first three weeks of the 2009 regular season. The Raiders played the San Diego Chargers in Week 1, the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 and the Denver Broncos in Week 3. Last year, the Raiders faced every AFC West opponent in the first four weeks of the regular season—Denver, Week 1, Kansas City, Week 2 and San Diego, Week 4.

**

TELEVISION: The game will be televised on CBSwith Greg Gumbelproviding play-by-play and former NFL player and Pro Football Hall of FamerDan Dierdorfhandling color analysis.*The game will air locally on KPIX Channel 5. The game will also air in Sacramento onKOVR Channel 13as well as onKHSLin Chico,KIONin Monterey andKJEO *in Fresno.

RADIO: The game will air on Raiders Radio originating on KSFO 560 AM, the Silver and Black's Flagship for the multi-state Radio Network. Greg Papa and former Raiders player, assistant and head coach Tom Flores will man the booth for the 12th straight year. The radio pregame show and postgame show will feature Raider Legends George Atkinson and David Humm along with KSFO's Rich Walcoff.

SPANISH RADIO:Raider games air in Spanish on*radio stationLa Kaliente, KZSF 1370 AM. A rm ando BotelloandAngel Dinamita *handle announcing duties.

CONNECTIONS

RAIDERS: Rookie DE Matt Shaughnessy and Giants rookie TE Travis Beckum were teammates at the University of Wisconsin…LB Sam Williams and Giants QB David Carr were teammates at Fresno State…TE Zach Miller and Giants WR Derek Hagan played together at Arizona State…WR Todd Watkins and Giants LB Bryan Kehl played together at BYU…TE Tony Stewart and Giants T Kareem McKenzie were teammates at Penn State…QB JaMarcus Russell and Giants CB Corey Webster played together at LSU…QB Charlie Frye and Giants LB Chase Blackburn and WR Domenik Hixon were teammates at Akron…LB Isaiah Ekejiuba and Giants DT Chris Canty were teammates at Virginia…Giants DE Mathias Kiwanuka and Raiders LB Ricky Brown played together at Boston College… Raiders S Michael Huff and Giants CB Aaron Ross were teammates at the University of Texas.

GIANTS:Defensive line coach Mike Waufle served in the same capacity for the Raiders from 1998-2003…OL Kevin Boothe was the Raiders' sixth round pick in 2006 and spent his rookie season with the Silver and Black…DL Dave Tollefson attended Ygnacio Valley High School in Concord and spent time on the Raiders practice squad in 2007.

SERIES:This Saturday's game marks the 11th meeting between the Raiders and Giants with the first game having been played in 1973. The Raiders lead the series 7-3, and are 4-2 versus New York at home and 3-1 on the road versus the Giants.

LAST TIME: The New York Giants defeated the Oakland Raiders, 30-21, on December 31, 2005 in Oakland.

**

LAST TIME AT GAINTS STADIUM: The Oakland Raiders defeated the New York Giants, 28-10, on November 25, 2001 at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

LAST WEEK: The Oakland Raiders lost to the Texans in Houston, 29-6 last Sunday. The Raiders got two field goals from K Sebastian Janikowski—from 46 yards in the first quarter and from 33 yards in the second quarter.