Raiders at Panthers: How to watch the Las Vegas Raiders' first game

The Las Vegas Raiders will take the field for the first time this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
Here's how to watch the game on Sunday:
Las Vegas Raiders at Carolina Panthers
Bank of America Stadium
Sunday, September 13
10:00 a.m. PT
Brand new for 2020, watch the game in-market on Raiders.com (mobile devices) or on our official Raiders mobile app for users in the markets where the television broadcast is carried.
Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.
Watch on Mobile
Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:
- Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices)
- Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link)
*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Make sure to allow location access for your device.
- Apple App Users: Allow location access via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Raiders > Needs to be 'While Using the App' or 'Always'
- Android App Users: Allow location access via Settings > Connections > Location > Raiders > Permissions > Turn Location toggle on
- Apple Mobile Web Users: Allow location access via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari > Needs to be 'While Using the App' or 'Always'
NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free 7-day trial and cancel at any time.
As the Silver and Black prepare for their 2020 regular-season opener against the Carolina Panthers, take a look back at their past matchups through the years.