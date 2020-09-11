Raiders at Panthers: How to watch the Las Vegas Raiders' first game

Sep 11, 2020 at 09:30 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders.com Staff

The Las Vegas Raiders will take the field for the first time this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Here's how to watch the game on Sunday:

Las Vegas Raiders at Carolina Panthers

Bank of America Stadium

Sunday, September 13

10:00 a.m. PT

Brand new for 2020, watch the game in-market on Raiders.com (mobile devices) or on our official Raiders mobile app for users in the markets where the television broadcast is carried.

Click here for a full list of radio stations, call letters and frequencies for your location.

Watch on Mobile

Live game streams are available on the following platforms for those in-market*:

  • Raiders + Allegiant Stadium App (iOS and Android devices)
  • Raiders.com on iOS mobile devices (Safari browser only via this direct link)

*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. Make sure to allow location access for your device.

  • Apple App Users: Allow location access via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Raiders > Needs to be 'While Using the App' or 'Always'
  • Android App Users: Allow location access via Settings > Connections > Location > Raiders > Permissions > Turn Location toggle on
  • Apple Mobile Web Users: Allow location access via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari > Needs to be 'While Using the App' or 'Always'

NFL Game Pass offers replays of every game, available as soon as the live broadcast ends. Start your free 7-day trial and cancel at any time.

Through The Years: Raiders vs. Panthers

As the Silver and Black prepare for their 2020 regular-season opener against the Carolina Panthers, take a look back at their past matchups through the years.

Raiders cornerback Eric Allen (21) returning an interception for a touchdown during the regular season home game against the Carolina Panthers at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2000.
1 / 28

Raiders cornerback Eric Allen (21) returning an interception for a touchdown during the regular season home game against the Carolina Panthers at Network Associates Coliseum, Sunday, Dec. 24, 2000.

Mickey Elliot/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Jarrod Cooper (40) and tight end Teyo Johnson (82) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers at Ericsson Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2004.
2 / 28

Raiders defensive back Jarrod Cooper (40) and tight end Teyo Johnson (82) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers at Ericsson Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2004.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Kerry Collins (5) passes to running back Tyrone Wheatley (47) during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers at Ericsson Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2004.
3 / 28

Raiders quarterback Kerry Collins (5) passes to running back Tyrone Wheatley (47) during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers at Ericsson Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2004.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Tyrone Wheatley (47) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers at Ericsson Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2004.
4 / 28

Raiders running back Tyrone Wheatley (47) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers at Ericsson Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2004.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Tyrone Wheatley (47) rushes during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers at Ericsson Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2004.
5 / 28

Raiders running back Tyrone Wheatley (47) rushes during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers at Ericsson Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2004.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Kerry Collins (5) passes during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers at Ericsson Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2004.
6 / 28

Raiders quarterback Kerry Collins (5) passes during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers at Ericsson Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2004.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Ronald Curry (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers at Ericsson Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2004.
7 / 28

Raiders wide receiver Ronald Curry (89) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers at Ericsson Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2004.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders wide receiver Ronald Curry (89) stiff arms the defender during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers at Ericsson Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2004.
8 / 28

Raiders wide receiver Ronald Curry (89) stiff arms the defender during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers at Ericsson Stadium, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2004.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Justin Fargas (25) rushes during the regular season home game against the Carolina Panthers at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2008.
9 / 28

Raiders running back Justin Fargas (25) rushes during the regular season home game against the Carolina Panthers at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2008.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Chris Johnson (37) beaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Carolina Panthers at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2008.
10 / 28

Raiders defensive back Chris Johnson (37) beaks up a pass during the regular season home game against the Carolina Panthers at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2008.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Rashad Baker (27) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Carolina Panthers at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2008.
11 / 28

Raiders defensive back Rashad Baker (27) intercepts a pass during the regular season home game against the Carolina Panthers at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2008.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Andrew Walter (16) passes during the regular season home game against the Carolina Panthers at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2008.
12 / 28

Raiders quarterback Andrew Walter (16) passes during the regular season home game against the Carolina Panthers at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2008.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski (11) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the Carolina Panthers at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2008.
13 / 28

Raiders kicker Sebastian Janikowski (11) kicks a PAT during the regular season home game against the Carolina Panthers at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2008.

Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive tackle Gerard Warren (61) is congratulated by linebacker Thomas Howard (53) and defensive end Trevor Scott (91) during the regular season home game against the Carolina Panthers at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2008.
14 / 28

Raiders defensive tackle Gerard Warren (61) is congratulated by linebacker Thomas Howard (53) and defensive end Trevor Scott (91) during the regular season home game against the Carolina Panthers at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2008.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Justin Fargas (25) rushes during the regular season home game against the Carolina Panthers at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2008.
15 / 28

Raiders running back Justin Fargas (25) rushes during the regular season home game against the Carolina Panthers at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, Nov. 9, 2008.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Latavius Murray (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Carolina Panthers at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016.
16 / 28

Raiders running back Latavius Murray (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Carolina Panthers at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Carolina Panthers at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016.
17 / 28

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) passes during the regular season home game against the Carolina Panthers at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders linebacker Miles Burris (56) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2012.
18 / 28

Raiders linebacker Miles Burris (56) sacks the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2012.

Chuck Burton/Associated Press
Raiders defensive tackle Tommy Kelly (93) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2012.
19 / 28

Raiders defensive tackle Tommy Kelly (93) pressures the quarterback during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2012.

Bob Leverone/Associated Press
Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2012.
20 / 28

Raiders running back Darren McFadden (20) rushes during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2012.

Bob Leverone/Associated Press
Raiders linebacker Philip Wheeler (52) and defensive end Andre Carter (97) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2012.
21 / 28

Raiders linebacker Philip Wheeler (52) and defensive end Andre Carter (97) make a tackle during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2012.

Bob Leverone/Associated Press
Raiders wide receiver Rod Streater (80) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2012.
22 / 28

Raiders wide receiver Rod Streater (80) runs after making a catch during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2012.

Bob Leverone/Associated Press
Raiders quarterback Matt Leinart (7) passes during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2012.
23 / 28

Raiders quarterback Matt Leinart (7) passes during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2012.

Bob Leverone/Associated Press
Raiders wide receiver Rod Streater (80) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2012.
24 / 28

Raiders wide receiver Rod Streater (80) makes a catch during the regular season away game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2012.

Bob Leverone/Associated Press
Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) makes a 2-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Carolina Panthers at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016.
25 / 28

Raiders wide receiver Seth Roberts (10) makes a 2-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Carolina Panthers at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders running back Latavius Murray (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Carolina Panthers at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016.
26 / 28

Raiders running back Latavius Murray (28) rushes during the regular season home game against the Carolina Panthers at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders tight end Clive Walford (88) makes a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Carolina Panthers at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016.
27 / 28

Raiders tight end Clive Walford (88) makes a 12-yard touchdown catch during the regular season home game against the Carolina Panthers at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders defensive back Antonio Hamilton (32) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Carolina Panthers at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016.
28 / 28

Raiders defensive back Antonio Hamilton (32) makes a tackle during the regular season home game against the Carolina Panthers at the Oakland–Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016.

Tony Gonzales/Las Vegas Raiders

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Raiders at Broncos: How to watch the regular-season finale
news

Raiders at Broncos: How to watch the regular-season finale

The Oakland Raiders kept their playoff hopes alive this past Sunday by defeating the Chargers, but will need to win against Denver this week.
Raiders at Chargers: Division rivals will clash in Los Angeles
news

Raiders at Chargers: Division rivals will clash in Los Angeles

The Oakland Raiders are traveling south for their final regular-season game with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Raiders vs. Jaguars: How to watch the final home game of the regular season
news

Raiders vs. Jaguars: How to watch the final home game of the regular season

It's the Raiders' final regular season game at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum; you won't want to miss it.
Raiders vs. Titans: How to watch the clash at the Coliseum this Sunday
news

Raiders vs. Titans: How to watch the clash at the Coliseum this Sunday

The Oakland Raiders will play host to the Tennessee Titans this Sunday, as they both fight for a spot in the AFC Wild Card game.
Raiders at Chiefs: How to watch the AFC West battle
news

Raiders at Chiefs: How to watch the AFC West battle

The Oakland Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs will clash this Sunday and it will be a pivotal game for both teams.
Raiders at Jets: How to watch the Silver and Black at MetLife Stadium
news

Raiders at Jets: How to watch the Silver and Black at MetLife Stadium

The Oakland Raiders are traveling to the East Coast to face the New York Jets in a crucial AFC battle.
Raiders vs. Bengals: How to watch the Silver and Black in Week 11
news

Raiders vs. Bengals: How to watch the Silver and Black in Week 11

The Oakland Raiders are riding a two-game winning streak and will welcome the 0-9 Cincinnati Bengals to town Sunday.
Raiders vs. Chargers: How to watch the AFC West rivalry Thursday night
news

Raiders vs. Chargers: How to watch the AFC West rivalry Thursday night

The Oakland Raiders are back at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum to play host to the Chargers on primetime.
Raiders vs. Lions: How to watch the Silver and Black at the Coliseum
news

Raiders vs. Lions: How to watch the Silver and Black at the Coliseum

The Oakland Raiders are back at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum after a prolonged absence on the road.
Raiders at Texans: How to watch the Silver and Black this Sunday
news

Raiders at Texans: How to watch the Silver and Black this Sunday

The Raiders and the Texans are about to attempt a second-half run toward the postseason, and it all starts this Sunday; don't miss out.
Raiders at Packers: How to watch Jon Gruden's return to Green Bay
news

Raiders at Packers: How to watch Jon Gruden's return to Green Bay

The Oakland Raiders are riding a two-game winning streak; let's see if they can make it three.

Advertising