Raiders bring holiday cheer to Nellis Air Force Base 

In the midst of the holiday season, the Raiders stopped by Nellis Air Force Base last Tuesday to spread some holiday cheer.

A handful of players and their significant others were on hand to help 500 Air Force men, women and their families pick out a tree, decorate ornaments and enjoy holiday treats.

For players like guard Greg Van Roten, who has had family members who have served in the military, it meant a lot to be able to meet some of the troops during the Holiday Salute event and to give back to those who sacrifice for the country.

"We're helping in any way we can this holiday season in the community," Van Roten said. "Here showing our respect and appreciation for these people who sacrifice so much for us to be able to do what we do and just an awesome event, I'm very grateful to be part of it."

Other Raiders also felt thankful to be a part of such a heartwarming event at this time of year.

"I'm really grateful for the opportunity because there's a chance to give back and really help out and show our appreciation for what they do for us," Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner said. "So, really excited to be able to provide these families with the Christmas trees and hope they have a good Christmas."

As families and players mingled, taking pictures and signing autographs while drinking hot cocoa, it wasn't hard to feel the lighthearted holiday spirit in the air. Lieutenant Colonel Travis Sears ended the event by highlighting how special this time was for his troops and especially their families.