Raiders bring holiday cheer to Nellis Air Force Base 

Dec 11, 2023 at 10:46 AM
maileena-f-headshot-2023
Maileena Faaita

Digital Content Associate

holiday-salute-story-thumb

In the midst of the holiday season, the Raiders stopped by Nellis Air Force Base last Tuesday to spread some holiday cheer.

A handful of players and their significant others were on hand to help 500 Air Force men, women and their families pick out a tree, decorate ornaments and enjoy holiday treats.

For players like guard Greg Van Roten, who has had family members who have served in the military, it meant a lot to be able to meet some of the troops during the Holiday Salute event and to give back to those who sacrifice for the country.

"We're helping in any way we can this holiday season in the community," Van Roten said. "Here showing our respect and appreciation for these people who sacrifice so much for us to be able to do what we do and just an awesome event, I'm very grateful to be part of it."

Other Raiders also felt thankful to be a part of such a heartwarming event at this time of year.

"I'm really grateful for the opportunity because there's a chance to give back and really help out and show our appreciation for what they do for us," Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner said. "So, really excited to be able to provide these families with the Christmas trees and hope they have a good Christmas."

As families and players mingled, taking pictures and signing autographs while drinking hot cocoa, it wasn't hard to feel the lighthearted holiday spirit in the air. Lieutenant Colonel Travis Sears ended the event by highlighting how special this time was for his troops and especially their families.

"As you look around here, I haven't seen this many smiling faces for quite a while," Sears said. "It was awesome just to see how much joy this has brought to their faces during this time."

Photos: Raiders host Holiday Salute at Nellis Air Force Base

The Las Vegas Raiders hosted a Holiday Salute event for families at Nellis Air Force Base where families were able to pick out trees, create holiday ornaments and enjoy hot cocoa and doughnuts.

Nellis Air Force Base Chief Master Sergeant Adrienne R. Warren speaks to the Las Vegas Raiders before the Raiders Holiday Salute at Nellis Air Force Base.
1 / 20

Nellis Air Force Base Chief Master Sergeant Adrienne R. Warren speaks to the Las Vegas Raiders before the Raiders Holiday Salute at Nellis Air Force Base.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) greets a service member pick out a tree during the Raiders Holiday Salute at Nellis Air Force Base.
2 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) greets a service member pick out a tree during the Raiders Holiday Salute at Nellis Air Force Base.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A family picks out a tree during the Raiders Holiday Salute at Nellis Air Force Base.
3 / 20

A family picks out a tree during the Raiders Holiday Salute at Nellis Air Force Base.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A family creates holiday ornaments during the Raiders Holiday Salute at Nellis Air Force Base.
4 / 20

A family creates holiday ornaments during the Raiders Holiday Salute at Nellis Air Force Base.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) speaks to a family during the Raiders Holiday Salute at Nellis Air Force Base.
5 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders guard Greg Van Roten (70) speaks to a family during the Raiders Holiday Salute at Nellis Air Force Base.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A family creates holiday ornaments during the Raiders Holiday Salute at Nellis Air Force Base.
6 / 20

A family creates holiday ornaments during the Raiders Holiday Salute at Nellis Air Force Base.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) poses for a photo with a family during the Raiders Holiday Salute at Nellis Air Force Base.
7 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) poses for a photo with a family during the Raiders Holiday Salute at Nellis Air Force Base.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (26) poses for a photo with a service member during the Raiders Holiday Salute at Nellis Air Force Base.
8 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (26) poses for a photo with a service member during the Raiders Holiday Salute at Nellis Air Force Base.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A service member creates holiday ornaments during the Raiders Holiday Salute at Nellis Air Force Base.
9 / 20

A service member creates holiday ornaments during the Raiders Holiday Salute at Nellis Air Force Base.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Families enjoy Pinkbox Doughnuts during the Raiders Holiday Salute at Nellis Air Force Base.
10 / 20

Families enjoy Pinkbox Doughnuts during the Raiders Holiday Salute at Nellis Air Force Base.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) signs an autograph during the Raiders Holiday Salute at Nellis Air Force Base.
11 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) signs an autograph during the Raiders Holiday Salute at Nellis Air Force Base.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders coordinator of team operations and family affairs Ansley Moores helps create holiday ornaments during the Raiders Holiday Salute at Nellis Air Force Base.
12 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders coordinator of team operations and family affairs Ansley Moores helps create holiday ornaments during the Raiders Holiday Salute at Nellis Air Force Base.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
An Air Force family member hops over trees during the Raiders Holiday Salute at Nellis Air Force Base.
13 / 20

An Air Force family member hops over trees during the Raiders Holiday Salute at Nellis Air Force Base.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
An Air Force family member creates holiday ornaments during the Raiders Holiday Salute at Nellis Air Force Base.
14 / 20

An Air Force family member creates holiday ornaments during the Raiders Holiday Salute at Nellis Air Force Base.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) autographs an ornament during the Raiders Holiday Salute at Nellis Air Force Base.
15 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders tackle Dalton Wagner (78) autographs an ornament during the Raiders Holiday Salute at Nellis Air Force Base.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (26) helps create holiday ornaments during the Raiders Holiday Salute at Nellis Air Force Base.
16 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (26) helps create holiday ornaments during the Raiders Holiday Salute at Nellis Air Force Base.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) poses for a photo with an Air Force family member during the Raiders Holiday Salute at Nellis Air Force Base.
17 / 20

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Robert Spillane (41) poses for a photo with an Air Force family member during the Raiders Holiday Salute at Nellis Air Force Base.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A family picks out a tree during the Raiders Holiday Salute at Nellis Air Force Base.
18 / 20

A family picks out a tree during the Raiders Holiday Salute at Nellis Air Force Base.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
A family picks out a tree during the Raiders Holiday Salute at Nellis Air Force Base.
19 / 20

A family picks out a tree during the Raiders Holiday Salute at Nellis Air Force Base.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders and service members pose for a photo during the Raiders Holiday Salute at Nellis Air Force Base.
20 / 20

The Las Vegas Raiders and service members pose for a photo during the Raiders Holiday Salute at Nellis Air Force Base.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Silver and Black share holiday cheer with Nellis Air Force Base families

Raiders players and their significant others visited NAFB where they engaged with 500 Air Force families to help pick out their trees for the holidays.
news

Raiders host 'Turkey Time' with Three Square Food Bank at Raiders Headquarters, Intermountain Health Performance Center

The entire Raiders team hosted 150 Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority residents at Raiders HQ for an exclusive dinner served by and with the team.
news

Allegiant Stadium to host select 2023 NIAA State Football Championships

Select State Championship football games will be played Tuesday, November 21, at Allegiant Stadium starting at 9 a.m.
news

Furry hero K-9 Raider gets a celebratory visit from the Silver and Black 

The Raiders took a trip to the LVMPD K-9 unit to show support for K-9 Raider and his handler Officer Corbett as they return to action. 
news

Las Vegas Raiders assist in fulfilling wishes by hosting Make-A-Wish visits

The Raiders partnered with Make-A-Wish of Southern Nevada to host Alex, Clay, Tristen and Cruz, along with their families at Raiders Headquarters.
news

What the addition of flag football to the Olympics means for youth sports

In 2028, football will take the largest stage in sports at the Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.
news

Raiders host Halloween Tent or Treat

The event included a Raiders pumpkin patch, where kids had the chance to visit and pick out their own pumpkin, inflatable obstacle courses, slides and football drills for all to enjoy.
news

From Phoenix to Las Vegas: 'Golden Shovel' passed to Super Bowl LVIII committee

The Raiders, NFL Green and more partners gathered at Arroyo Grande Sports Complex to plant 58 trees ahead of the upcoming Super Bowl.
news

Raiderettes participate in empowerment event for young women

This unique event aimed to push the conversation of overcoming adversity, building confidence and breaking through barriers to forge new pathways to success. 
news

Raiders support CCSD and National School Lunch Week

Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan and Raiderettes attended Dusty Dickens Elementary School to emphasize the importance of having a nutritious school lunch.
news

Las Vegas Raiders donate $1 million to UNLV Athletics

Owner Mark Davis and President Sandra Douglass Morgan were on hand Tuesday to unveil signage for the Al Davis Team Room within the Fertitta Football Complex.

Latest Content

news

Game Preview: A Thursday Night Football clash between two AFC West rivals

Dec 11, 2023

The Silver and Black have a quick turnaround as they face the Los Angeles Chargers on Thursday night.
news

Charles Woodson highlighted in latest installment of ESPN's 30 for 30 documentary series

Dec 11, 2023

The former Raider takes center stage in ESPN's "The Great Heisman Race of 1997" episode.
audio

Making sense of the Raiders offense, plus a vibe check for Thursday Night Football vs. Chargers

Dec 11, 2023

With Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert's status in doubt, JT The Brick, Lincoln Kennedy and Eddie Paskal recap the Raiders' Week 14 loss to the Minnesota Vikings and turn the page to Week 15 on Raiders Roundtable.
news

Raiders-Chargers Week 15 Injury Report

Dec 11, 2023

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Los Angeles Chargers.
gallery

Top Shots: Raiders vs. Vikings | Week 14

Dec 11, 2023

View the best photos from the Raiders' Week 14 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
video

Coach Pierce: 'We're on to the Chargers'

Dec 11, 2023

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce recaps the Raiders' Week 14 loss to the Vikings and discusses early thoughts for Thursday Night Football against the Chargers.
news

Raiders bring holiday cheer to Nellis Air Force Base 

Dec 11, 2023

The Silver and Black took a trip to Nellis Air Force Base last week to share the holiday spirit with troops and their families. 
gallery

Sights of the Game: Week 14 Gameday Entertainment vs. Vikings

Dec 11, 2023

Get an exclusive look at the gameday entertainment from the Raiders' Week 14 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings at Allegiant Stadium.
audio

Coach Pierce Presser - 12.11.23 | Week 14 vs. Vikings | RPP

Dec 11, 2023

Interim Head Coach Antonio Pierce addresses the media to recap the Raiders' Week 14 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings.
news

How to vote your favorite Raiders to the 2024 Pro Bowl

Dec 11, 2023

Social voting is LIVE now through Monday, December 25.
video

'It's super frustrating': Raiders drop Week 14 matchup to Vikings | Raiders Gameday

Dec 10, 2023

Raiders host Amber Theoharis is joined by analysts James Jones and Eric Allen to recap the Raiders' Week 14 loss against the Minnesota Vikings on Raiders Gameday.
audio

Instant reactions and takeaways from the Raiders' Week 14 loss to the Vikings

Dec 10, 2023

Raiders.com's Eddie Paskal and Yahoo Sports' Jason Fitz react to the Raiders' Week 14 loss to the Minnesota Vikings on this edition of The 5th Quarter.
View All
Advertising