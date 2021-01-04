Raiders cap off 2020 with a dramatic win over the division-rival Broncos

"Obviously very satisfying, that was the plan — that was the only plan," Gruden said when asked about the final drive and the decision to go for two. "It's a credit to our whole team though. We had some really great moments today, we had some ugly moments, but like we always seem to do this year, we hang in there, our defense gets us a stop, and our quarterback is as good as anybody I've been around in those situations. He loves the two-minute drill."

The Raiders amassed 465 yards of offense on 64 plays, averaging 8.8 yards per pass, 4.6 yards per rush, and a total of 7.3 yards per play. Even though the Broncos controlled the time of possession and the Raiders were hit hard by penalties, the team rallied together when it mattered most and overcame adversity.

On top of the win, Darren Waller and Daniel Carlson broke a pair of franchise records. Waller recorded the most receptions in a single season in team history, passing Hall of Famer Tim Brown with 107. Carlson also snapped another Raiders legend's record, eclipsing Sebastian Janikowski for the most points scored in a single season with 144.

There were several notable individual contributions this year, and while the team had postseason aspirations, there will be plenty to build around in 2021. The players and the coaching staff are eager to start preparing for next season by determining areas of improvement, and ultimately earn a spot in the playoffs.