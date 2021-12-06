Raiders' Carl Nassib named to Forbes' '30 Under 30' 2022 list

The decision Carl Nassib made this offseason to be open about his sexuality has made a huge influence in the world of sports and he is now being recognized for that.

Last week, Forbes released their annual "30 Under 30" list of 2022, which highlights young professionals who have made an impact and reached high levels of success before reaching the age of 30. Nassib earned the distinguished honor of being a part of that list in the sports category.

Nassib's contributions to the LGBT+ community landed him a spot on the list. The defensive end became the first openly gay NFL player to be on an active roster. Additionally, after publicly coming out in June, he donated $100,000 to The Trevor Project – a leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning youth.

"I was definitely surprised by the big reaction. It was incredible," Nassib said in August. "I thought nobody would care, but it was just such a good feeling to have all the support. I was glad I could do my part to help bring visibility and representation to my community."

The defensive end is one of two NFL players who were named to the list, joining Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.