Raiders celebrate Hall of Famer Richard Seymour in special pregame ceremony ahead of Week 10 game

A familiar face to Raider Nation was on hand Sunday ahead of the Raiders-Colts matchup for a pregame ceremony honoring his recent enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Richard Seymour lit the Al Davis Memorial Torch pregame, a tribute to Mr. Davis' legacy as the Raiders' long-time owner, Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, AFL Coach of the Year, AFL Commissioner, and the architect of the Raiders' Commitment to Excellence.
The former defensive lineman, sporting his gold jacket, also got to see the unveiling of his plaque in Allegiant Stadium, joining the many other Hall of Fame Raiders who adorn the walls.
Seymour played in 53 games with 52 starts in four years with the Raiders after eight years in New England. He recorded 18.5 sacks, forced one fumble and recovered two fumbles in his time as a Raider.
Take a look inside Allegiant Stadium as the Raiders prepare for their Week 10 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.