Raiders celebrate Hall of Famer Richard Seymour in special pregame ceremony ahead of Week 10 game

Nov 13, 2022 at 01:00 PM
Seymour_thumb_111322

A familiar face to Raider Nation was on hand Sunday ahead of the Raiders-Colts matchup for a pregame ceremony honoring his recent enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Richard Seymour lit the Al Davis Memorial Torch pregame, a tribute to Mr. Davis' legacy as the Raiders' long-time owner, Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee, AFL Coach of the Year, AFL Commissioner, and the architect of the Raiders' Commitment to Excellence.

The former defensive lineman, sporting his gold jacket, also got to see the unveiling of his plaque in Allegiant Stadium, joining the many other Hall of Fame Raiders who adorn the walls.

Seymour played in 53 games with 52 starts in four years with the Raiders after eight years in New England. He recorded 18.5 sacks, forced one fumble and recovered two fumbles in his time as a Raider.

Pregame sights from Week 10 vs. Colts

Take a look inside Allegiant Stadium as the Raiders prepare for their Week 10 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
The locker room prior to the Las Vegas Raiders' arrival for their regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Alex Bars (64) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sidney Jones IV (31) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sidney Jones IV (31) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders punter AJ Cole (6) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders fullback Jakob Johnson (45) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders assistant special teams coach Maurice Drayton and defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator Jason Simmons arrive to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders assistant special teams coach Maurice Drayton and defensive backs coach and pass game coordinator Jason Simmons arrive to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) and head strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel arrive to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) and head strength and conditioning coach A.J. Neibel arrive to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Antonio Pierce and linebacker Darien Butler (58) arrive to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebackers coach Antonio Pierce and linebacker Darien Butler (58) arrive to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive line coach Carmen Bricillo arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Roderic Teamer (33) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Chase Garbers (15) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) and guard John Simpson (76) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) and guard John Simpson (76) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce (51) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jacob Hollister (88) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jacob Hollister (88) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) and his family arrive to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) and his family arrive to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Duron Harmon (30) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (91) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) arrives to the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Jackson Barton (78) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Salute to Service signage around Allegiant Stadium before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Salute to Service signage around Allegiant Stadium before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (20) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Darien Butler (58) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Matthew Butler (94) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman Neil Farrell Jr. (92) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jacob Hollister (88) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jacob Hollister (88) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sidney Jones IV (31) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sidney Jones IV (31) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jesper Horsted (80) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Richard Seymour and Owner Mark Davis during a ceremony to unveil the Seymour's Pro Football Hall of Fame plaque before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus Richard Seymour and Owner Mark Davis during a ceremony to unveil the Seymour's Pro Football Hall of Fame plaque before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during warm ups before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
The Las Vegas Raiders huddle during warm ups before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau (87) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) takes a selfie with fans before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) takes a selfie with fans before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman (52) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan signs autographs for fans before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan and her family with Hall of Famer Richard Seymour before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders President Sandra Douglass Morgan and her family with Hall of Famer Richard Seymour before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus George Atkinson before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus George Atkinson before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.l
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) and punter AJ Cole (6) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.l

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
The Las Vegas Raiders returners huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Keelan Cole (84) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) walks down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.l
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.l

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) walk down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham (3) and quarterback Derek Carr (4) walk down the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
The Las Vegas Raiders quarterbacks huddle in the tunnel before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.l
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.l

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Hall of Famer Richard Seymour and Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Hall of Famer Richard Seymour and Las Vegas Raiders General Manager Dave Ziegler before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28), running back Zamir White (35), running back Brandon Bolden (34) and running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28), running back Zamir White (35), running back Brandon Bolden (34) and running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brandon Bolden (34) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Brittain Brown (38) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sam Webb (27) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sidney Jones IV (31) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Sidney Jones IV (31) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jayon Brown (50) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders long snapper Trent Sieg (47) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones (55) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver DJ Turner (19) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Anthony Averett (29) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders safety Matthias Farley (41) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Dylan Parham (66) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Kendal Vickers (95) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) and defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Kyle Peko (93) and defensive tackle Andrew Billings (97) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach Josh McDaniels before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tackle Kolton Miller (74) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James (68) warming up before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The American flag is displayed by members from the six military branches on the field before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
The American flag is displayed by members from the six military branches on the field before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Members of the United States Air Force take part in a reenlistment ceremony before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Members of the United States Air Force take part in a reenlistment ceremony before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Members of the United States Air Force take part in a reenlistment ceremony before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Members of the United States Air Force take part in a reenlistment ceremony before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Members of the United States Air Force take part in a reenlistment ceremony before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Members of the United States Air Force take part in a reenlistment ceremony before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
The American flag is displayed by members from the six military branches on the field before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
The American flag is displayed by members from the six military branches on the field before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders offensive lineman Jermaine Eluemunor (72) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams (17) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders guard Lester Cotton Sr. (67) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) waits to be introduced onto the field before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Singer Pia Toscano performs the national anthem, while members of the United States Air Force and Army present the nation's colors, before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Singer Pia Toscano performs the national anthem, while members of the United States Air Force and Army present the nation's colors, before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Singer Pia Toscano performs the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Singer Pia Toscano performs the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) and punter AJ Cole (6) walk out to the center of the field for the coin toss before the regular season home game against the the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Mack Hollins (10) and punter AJ Cole (6) walk out to the center of the field for the coin toss before the regular season home game against the the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Michael Clemens/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus and Hall of Famer Richard Seymour lights the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders alumnus and Hall of Famer Richard Seymour lights the Al Davis Memorial Torch before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson (2) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
The American flag and military branch flags are displayed by members of the six military branches on the field during the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
The American flag and military branch flags are displayed by members of the six military branches on the field during the national anthem before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Jeffery Bennett/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the bench before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) on the bench before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders guard John Simpson (76) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) on the bench before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Zamir White (35) on the bench before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Luke Masterson (59) during the national anthem before the regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jacob Hollister (88) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jacob Hollister (88) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.
Las Vegas Raiders running back Ameer Abdullah (22) on the sidelines before the Las Vegas Raiders regular season home game against the Indianapolis Colts at Allegiant Stadium.

Matt Aguirre/Las Vegas Raiders
