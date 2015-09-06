Raiders Claim Defensive Back Keenan Lambert from Seahawks

ALAMEDA, Calif. – The Oakland Raiders have claimed S Keenan Lambert via waivers from the Seattle Seahawks, the club announced Sunday.

Lambert was signed by Seattle as an undrafted free agent in May 2015 and spent the offseason program and training camp with the Seahawks before being waived yesterday.

The 6-foot, 210-pounder played collegiately at Norfolk State, appearing in 47 games with 40 starts over four seasons. He totaled 206 tackles, eight interceptions and 26 passes defensed. He earned first-team All-MEAC honors his senior season after posting 52 tackles and three interceptions.