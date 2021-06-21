Las Vegas Raiders collaborate with Gaudin Motor Company to auction Raiders edition Ford Bronco for charity

Jun 21, 2021 at 09:32 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations
bronco-v2-raiders-thumb

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. ‒ Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, teamed up with the Las Vegas Raiders and Gaudin Motor Company Father's Day weekend to auction the first production 2021 4-Door Bronco Badlands Raiders Edition. The auction was held at the 2021 Las Vegas Auction at the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). One hundred percent of the hammer price from the sale of the limited production Raiders Edition Bronco benefited Grant a Gift Autism Foundation and the Raiders Foundation. The special edition Bronco was auctioned at the final price of $275,000.

"It's been a lot of fun to team up with the Las Vegas Raiders and Gaudin Motor Company to offer the public a chance to own the first Badlands Raiders Edition Ford Bronco," said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. "We couldn't think of a better way to charge back into Las Vegas than with the presentation of this very special vehicle on the field of the beautiful new Allegiant Stadium."

The first-production 2021 Badlands Raiders Edition 4-Door Ford Bronco is wrapped in Las Vegas Raiders regalia with riveted steel plates. It is powered by a 2.7-liter EcoBoost engine mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission and includes the Sasquatch Package. Upfitted by Maxlider, this limited-edition Bronco also features a custom suspension package from FOX. The Black Onyx interior features a keyless entry pad, push-button start, high-level instrument panel, Terrain Management System with seven G.O.A.T. modes, Bang & Olufsen sound system with 10-speakers, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, among many others.

"I am humbled and honored to participate in this activity which benefits Grant a Gift Autism Foundation and the Raiders Foundation, both of whom are committed to making a difference in our community," said Jon Gruden, Las Vegas Raiders head coach. "I also appreciate the chance to work the Gaudin Ford team on these limited-edition Badlands Raiders Edition Broncos."

The Las Vegas-based Grant a Gift Autism Foundation helps children, young adults and their families master autism by providing assessment and treatment funding, and provides support services, vocational training and transition planning. The Raiders Foundation, the charitable arm of the Las Vegas Raiders, seeks to strengthen nonprofits through various outreach programs and is committed to increasing and promoting community and civic health through support of youth development initiatives, active military and veterans, and by growing the game of football.

"Grant a Gift Autism Foundation in partnership with the Ackerman Center has served just under 5,000 children since it opened six years ago, but still there are more than 3,000 on the waiting list," said Gary Ackerman, chairman of Gaudin Motor Company. "It is exciting to think about the impact the sale of this limited-edition Bronco will have on local children living with autism and their families."

