Raiders.com College Football Matchup of the Week

Prior to Marcus Mariota arriving on campus, Musgrave held a vast majority of the passing records (15 in total) for the University of Oregon, throwing for 8,343 yards with a 57.4 career completion percentage.

During his time in Eugene, Musgrave led the Ducks to back-to-back bowl appearances for the first time in program history and was only the second player in the history of the then Pac-10 conference to throw for 60 touchdowns and more than 8,000 yards during his college career.

Musgrave was also named to first-team all-conference team in 1990 and was inducted into the University of Oregon Hall of Fame in 2000.

Prediction:

Full disclosure, as a University of Oregon graduate myself, I may be a little biased in this pick, but I just don't see the Trojans marching into Eugene and securing a win in the pair's first meeting since 2012.

The Ducks have not played host to USC since 2011 when Matt Barkley and Co., beat them 38-35 and effectively ended their bid for a National Championship.

With the way the Pac-12 is currently set up, these two teams don't meet as often as they used to, and while both teams are desperate to stay alive in their respective divisions of the conference, I have to give the edge to Oregon who's playing at home in front a raucous, Autzen Stadium crowd.