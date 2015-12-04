Raiders.com College Football Matchup of the Week

After returning to the field in 2012, Ball was named a finalist for the Uplifting Athletes Rare Disease Champion Award.

Cooper: When Cooper's career in Tuscaloosa came to an end, he was ranked as the most productive wide receiver in program history.

He appeared in 40 games, making 30 starts, and set school records with 228 receptions, 3,463 receiving yards and 31 receiving touchdowns in his career.

Cooper also ranks near the top of the SEC's record book in every major receiving category and was the first Alabama wide receiver to win the Biletnikoff Award.

He's also very familiar with the SEC Championship Game as he broke the SEC Champion Game record for single-game receptions, hauling in 12 catches in 2014.

Prediction:

The Crimson Tide have everything to play for Saturday.

Head Coach Nick Saban has been very forthright that his team's objective each year is to win the National Championship, and in order for that to happen, Alabama has to take care of business Saturday and beat the Gators.

Alabama running back Derrick Henry should be a Heisman Trophy-finalist, and I fully expect the big back to get rolling against the Florida defense.