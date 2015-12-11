Raiders.com Week 14 Mailbag Questions Answered

From Morgan F**: Who is the second back behind Latavius Murray now? A new guy gets the touches every week it seems.

JK: Jamize Olawale, signed to a contract extension this week as a matter-of-fact, appears to be that guy. With Taiwan Jones down, Roy Helu, Jr., got more action last week than he's seen in a while. Olawale is the team's second-leading rusher with 110 yards on 24 carries and is averaging 4.6 yards per carry. He also has eight catches for 70 yards. Helu may not get a lot of touches, but he has proven to be a playmaker and makes the most of his chances, which is all you can ask.

From Ben P: Do you think the Raiders will do anything different to deal with the altitude in Denver because it's a tough place to play? Will it change the routine at all?

JK: I have talked to several people about this over the years and it's all about your strength and conditioning program. If you're in shape, you're in shape. Perhaps they might rotate guys in a little more often to keep players fresh. Head Coach Jack Del Rio spoke about preaching hydration to his team during the Silver and Black Show. He also likes that they aren't flying in until Saturday afternoon. Coach Del Rio is intimately familiar with the environment after serving as Denver's defensive coordinator from 2012-14.

From Alex R: Is Rodney Hudson's injury much more serious than was initially thought?

JK: That's not the impression I'm getting. He was back on the practice field this week; he practiced "full" Friday and is listed as "probable" for the game. He got the start at Detroit and aggravated the injury. I know from personal experience that ankle injuries are no fun.

From Steve C: Can we expect the rookies to get more time in the final weeks to see what they have to offer?