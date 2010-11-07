Raiders Defeat Chiefs in Overtime Thriller

The Oakland Raiders defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 23-20 in overtime. K Sebastian Janikowski's 33-yard field goal was the difference. WR Jacoby Ford returned a kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown and caught a 47-yard pass from QB Jason Campbell to set up the game-winning field goal.

The Raiders won the toss and elected to defer. Javier Arenas returned K Sebastian Janikowski's opening kickoff to the Kansas City 24. The Raiders held the Chiefs to a three-and-out. The Raiders offense took the field at their own 20 after a 44-yard punt, a Nick Miller return, and a holding penalty on Oakland. The Chiefs returned the favor with a three-and-out of their own. Arenas returned a P Shane Lechler punt to the Chiefs 36 and an illegal block in the back penalty moved the Chiefs back to their own 26.

The Raiders held on 3rd and 1 and Colquitt came on to punt. Nick Miller returned the punt to the Raiders 23. The Raiders drove to the Kansas City 47 before the Chiefs forced a punt. Lechler's punt sailed into the end zone for a touchback.

The Chiefs drove to the Raiders 41 before facing 4th and 1. After a false start on the Chiefs, the Raiders special teams unit was not fooled by the fake punt attempt and stopped KC short. The Silver and Black took over on downs at their own 41.

The Raiders were unable to capitalize and were forced to punt on 4th and 5 at their own 45. The Raiders tried a fake punt of their own but RB Rock Cartwright was stopped short of the first down and the Chiefs took over at the Raiders 47.

The Chiefs capitalized on a pass interference call deep in Raiders territory when QB Matt Cassel connected with WR Verran Tucker for an 11-yard scoring pass. The extra point was good and the Chiefs led 7-0 with 14:31 left in the 2nd quarter.

WR Jacoby Ford returned the ensuing kickoff to the Raiders 26. The Chiefs got the ball back at the Raiders 26 when they recovered a RB Darren McFadden fumble. Ryan Succop's 43-yard FG was good, and the Chiefs led 10-0 with 11:08 left in the 2nd quarter.

RB Rock Cartwright returned the ensuing kickoff to the Raiders 29. The Raiders were unable to get anything going and Arenas returned a Lechler punt to the Kansas City 35. The Raiders held the Chiefs to a three-and-out and Nick Miller returned Colquitt's punt to the Oakland 17. The Raiders went three and out and the Chiefs took possession at their own 20 after a punt return for a touchdown was wiped out by penalty.

The Chiefs lost a chance for points when a Succop field goal was wiped out by a penalty. Rather than tyr a 51-yard field goal, Succop's pooch punt went into the end zone for a touchback. Campbell was then intercepted by S John McGraw who returned the pick to the Raiders 24. After review, McGraw was ruled down by contact at the Raiders 45.

Kansas City drove deep into Raiders but were turned away when safety Mike Mitchell deflected a pass that was picked off by rookie CB Jeremy Ware. The Chiefs took a 10-0 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Jacoby Ford got the Raiders on the board with an electrifying 94-yard kickoff return for a TD, the PAT was good, and the Chiefs lead was cut to 10-7 with 14:48 left in the 3rd quarter.

Arenas fumbled the ensuing kickoff and the Raiders recovered at the Chiefs 34. Three plays later, Janikowski missed a 47-yard field goal attempt wide left. The Chiefs took over at their own 37. Succop added to the Chiefs lead when his 25-yard field goal put the visitors up 13-7 with 9:41 left in the 3rd quarter.

Ford returned the ensuing kickoff to the Raiders 26. QB Jason Campbell capped a 6-play, 74-yard drive with a 2-yard TD pass to T Khalif Barnes who was in as an extra tight end. The extra point was good and the Raiders claimed a 14-13 lead with 6:13 left in the third quarter.

Arenas returned the ensuing kickoff to the Kansas City 21. The Chiefs went three and out and the Raiders took over at their own 38 after Colquitt shanked the punt and a penalty was assessed against the Silver and Black.

The Raiders were unable to mount a drive and Lechler's punt went out of bounds at the Chiefs 18. The Chiefs drove to the Raiders 44 before the Silver and Black forced a punt which bounced into the end zone for a touchback.

Janikowski's 23-yard FG capped a 12-play, 75-yard drive and gave the Raiders a 17-13 lead with 9:46 left to play.

After the kickoff return and a penalty on the Chiefs, Kansas City's offense took the field at its own 14. The Raiders held the Chiefs to a three-and-out and Nick Miller fumbled during the punt return and the Chiefs recovered at the Raiders 30. The Chiefs took advantage when Cassel connected with WR Dwayne Bowe for a 20-yard score. The extra point was good and the Chiefs lead 20-17 with 6:13 left in the 4th quarter.

The Raiders were unable to mount a scoring drive and the Chiefs took over at their own 45 after the punt. The Raiders got the ball back at the 25 after holding the Chiefs on 3rd and 11 and forcing a punt.

Janikowski tied the game at 20-20 with 3 seconds left with a 42-yard field goal. The kick capped a 10-play, 53-yard drive and essentially sent the game to overtime.

The Chiefs won the toss and elected to receive. Arenas returned Janikowski's kickoff to the Kansas City 10. The Raiders held the Chiefs to a three and out and took over at their own 38 after the punt and Nick Miller's return. Campbell then hit Ford for a 47-yard pass play to set up Janikowski's game-winning 33-yard field goal attempt.