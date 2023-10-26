Raiders designate LB Curtis Bolton for return from injured reserve

Oct 26, 2023 at 01:20 PM
rachel-gossen-author-headshot-71321
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

Bolton_thumb_102623

The Raiders on Thursday designated LB Curtis Bolton to return from the Reserve/Injured list.

Bolton was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 30 after sustaining a knee injury in the Week 3 game against the Steelers. The linebacker has appeared in 13 games in two seasons with the Raiders including a career-high 10 games in 2022, seeing most of his action on special teams.

The Silver and Black have a 21-day period to either activate Bolton to the roster or place him back on injured reserve.

