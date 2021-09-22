Raiders-Dolphins Week 3 Injury Report 

Sep 22, 2021 at 01:30 PM
Rachel Gossen

Digital Managing Editor

After some worry on the status of Derek Carr's ankle following the matchup against the Steelers, the quarterback was an estimated full participant in the Silver and Black's Wednesday injury report. The report is an estimation, as the Raiders conducted a walkthrough.

Head Coach Jon Gruden told the media Carr is ready to go as the team prepares for Week 3, while Carr described his mindset from the start was to be on the field.

"Any injury that you have, the first thing that your coaches ask is, 'Are you going to be ready on Sunday?' Your first response to that is where you set your mind. ... No matter what it is, whether it's a groin, back, a thumb, whatever I've had, ankle, a knee, the first response is 'Absolutely I'm playing,'" Carr said Wednesday.

"Now, every decision I make in rehab and on the field and all that is to make sure that I'm ready to play on Sunday."

Rookie Alex Leatherwood, who also sustained his back injury during Sunday's contest, was listed as a full participant as well.

Meanwhile, running back Josh Jacobs was estimated as a non-participant as he continues to deal with an ankle injury. Guard Richie Incognito (calf), safety Roderic Teamer (ankle) and safety Dallin Leavitt (concussion) were also non-participants.

Las Vegas Raiders:

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Derek Carr QB Ankle FP
Richie Incognito G Calf DNP
Alec Ingold FB Fibula FP
Josh Jacobs RB Ankle DNP
Quinton Jefferson DT Knee FP
Nick Kwiatkoski LB Concussion LP
Alex Leatherwood T Back FP
Dallin Leavitt S Concussion DNP
Carl Nassib DE Pectoral/Toe LP
Yannick Ngakoue DE Hamstring LP
Darius Philon DT Knee LP
Roderic Teamer S Ankle DNP

Miami Dolphins:

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was the only Miami player to not participate in practice Wednesday. Miami Head Coach Brian Flores announced the same day that the QB will officially be out for Sunday's clash due to fractured ribs sustained against the Bills.

Two Dolphins were limited participants: guard/tackle Jesse Davis (knee) and wide receiver Jakeem Grant Sr. (ankle).

Table inside Article
Player Position Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Game Status
Tua Tagovailoa QB Ribs DNP
Jesse Davis G/T Knee LP
Jakeem Grant Sr. WR Ankle LP
Emmanuel Ogbah DE Groin FP
DeVante Parker WR Shoulder FP
Preston Williams WR Foot FP

Practice Status

  • DNP - Did not participate in practice
  • LP - Limited participation in practice
  • FP - Full participation
  • (-) - Not listed

Game Status

  • Out - Player will not play
  • Doubtful - Player is unlikely to play
  • Questionable - Player is not certain to play
  • (-) - Not listed

