Raiders-Dolphins Week 3 Injury Report 

After some worry on the status of Derek Carr's ankle following the matchup against the Steelers, the quarterback was an estimated full participant in the Silver and Black's Wednesday injury report. The report is an estimation, as the Raiders conducted a walkthrough.

Head Coach Jon Gruden told the media Carr is ready to go as the team prepares for Week 3, while Carr described his mindset from the start was to be on the field.

"Any injury that you have, the first thing that your coaches ask is, 'Are you going to be ready on Sunday?' Your first response to that is where you set your mind. ... No matter what it is, whether it's a groin, back, a thumb, whatever I've had, ankle, a knee, the first response is 'Absolutely I'm playing,'" Carr said Wednesday.

"Now, every decision I make in rehab and on the field and all that is to make sure that I'm ready to play on Sunday."

Rookie Alex Leatherwood, who also sustained his back injury during Sunday's contest, was listed as a full participant as well.

Meanwhile, running back Josh Jacobs was estimated as a non-participant as he continues to deal with an ankle injury. Guard Richie Incognito (calf), safety Roderic Teamer (ankle) and safety Dallin Leavitt (concussion) were also non-participants.