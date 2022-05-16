Raiders earn overall A- grade from Pro Football Focus for offseason moves

May 16, 2022 at 11:38 AM
levi-edwards-headshot-authors-2021
Levi Edwards

Digital Team Reporter

The additions the Las Vegas Raiders have made this offseason have not gone unnoticed by the masses, and many in the media believe that they'll be very beneficial for the Silver and Black this season.

Pro Football Focus writer Sam Monson graded all 32 NFL teams' 2022 offseasons, including separate grades for free agency and each draft class. The Raiders fared well in their evaluation from PFF, as the additions of former All-Pro players Chandler Jones and Davante Adams land them a "Good" standing by Monson. He noted that the moves the Raiders have made in free agency so far have been necessary in order to compete with the moves their AFC West foes have made.

"So how did they choose to compete? By loading up with as many good players as they could," Monson wrote. "The team traded for Davante Adams — the game's best receiver — to start. Adams has had a 92.0-plus PFF grade in each of the last two seasons while increasing his yard per route run in each of the last six seasons. Chandler Jones was their other big free agent acquisition, adding a player who has a PFF pass-rushing grade of at least 87.7 in each of his last two healthy seasons."

PFF also praised the Silver and Black's 2022 draft class, giving it a B+ grade. They were very high on the Raiders' first pick of the draft at No. 90 in guard Dylan Parham out of Memphis.

"The Raiders weren't left with a draft pick before the third round but still managed to come away with Dylan Parham, who could easily start on an offensive line in need of help," Monson wrote. "That offensive line will likely determine how close the Raiders can get to the best teams in the NFL this season."

Overall, the Raiders received an A- grade from PFF for their offseason moves.

Photos: 2022 Rookie Minicamp Arrivals

Take an exclusive look inside Raiders Headquarters as the Silver and Black's rookie class arrives for minicamp.

Advertising