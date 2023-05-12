Raiders to face 49ers, Rams and Cowboys in 2023 preseason

With the full 2023 NFL schedule released, the Raiders now know who they'll be facing in the preseason.

The Silver and Black will kick off the preseason in Allegiant Stadium against the San Francisco 49ers. These two teams met last year during the regular season, with the 49ers ultimately winning it 37-34 in overtime.

Week 2 will be on the road against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium for the second preseason matchup between the two teams in the past three years. In 2021, the Rams hosted the Raiders for joint training camp practices, finishing it out with a preseason game in which the Raiders won 17-16.

The preseason culminates with a road visit to the Dallas Cowboys. Raider Nation is sure to remembering the last time the Silver and Black took the field at AT&T Stadium, as they also took home a thrilling 36-33 overtime win on Thanksgiving in 2021.