Raiders Fall to Dolphins 33-17

Rookie WR Jacoby Ford electrified the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum crowd when he returned the opening kickoff 101 yards for a touchdown, but it wasn't enough as the Miami Dolphins defeated the Oakland Raiders 33-17 in 2010 Regular Season Week 12 action.

The Raiders won the opening coin toss and elected to receive. WR Jacoby Ford returned K Dan Carpenter's opening kickoff 101 yards for a touchdown. K Sebastian Janikowski's extra point was good and the Raiders took a 7-0 lead with 14:47 left in the first quarter.

Janikowski's ensuing kickoff bounced out of bounds just inside the 1-yard line and Miami's offense took possession with Chad Henne at quarterback at their own 40. Carpenter cut into the Raiders lead with a 49-yard field goal that made it 7-3 Raiders with 12:40 left in the 1st quarter.

After Ford returned the ensuing kickoff to the Raiders 19, the Silver and Black took the field with Bruce Gradkowski at quarterback. Miami held the Raiders to a three and out and P Shane Lechler came on. WR Davone Bess called for and made a fair catch at the Miami 35.

Miami took the lead when Henne connected with RB Patrick Cobbs for a 30-yard TD pass. The extra point was good and the Dolphins led 10-7 with 5:36 left in the first quarter.

Ford returned the ensuing kickoff to the Raiders 33. The Raiders drive stalled at the Miami 44 and Lechler's punt was fielded by Bess who was dropped immediately at the 13. Miami was driving but rookie LB Rolando McClain snuffed out the scoring threat with his first career interception. After McClain returned the pick, the Raiders took over at their own 11.

Miami got the ball back when S Yeremiah Bell picked off a Gradkowski pass deep down the sideline and returned it to the Dolphins 46. The Raiders forced a three and out thanks to a sack by FS Michael Huff on 3rd and 10. WR Johnnie Lee Higgins returned P Brandon Fields punt 15 yards to the Raiders 26.

The Raiders got the ball back at their own 41 after Carpenter's 52-yard field goal fell short. The Raiders took the lead when Gradkowski connected with Ford on 3rd and 10 and Ford took it 44 yards for the score. The extra point was good and the Raiders led 14-10 with 5:32 left in the 2nd quarter.

Miami took possession at their own 20 after the ensuing kickoff. Carpenter cut the Raiders lead to 14-13 with a 24-yard field goal at cap a 15-play, 75-yard drive. A FB Marcel Reece kickoff return brought the half to a close.

Henne connected with WR Marlon Moore for a 57-yard TD pass. The extra point was good and the Dolphins took a 20-14 lead with 12:52 left in the 3rd quarter. The Dolphins then held the Raiders to a three-and-out. Bess returned Lechler's punt to the Raiders 45. Carpenter's 44-yard FG was good and Miami took a 23-14 lead with 8:46 left in the 3rd quarter.

The Raiders went three and out and Bess returned Lechler's punt to the Raiders 30. The Raiders took possession at their own 40 when Carpenter missed a 50-yard field goal attempt. The Dolphins got the ball back when FS Chris Clemons intercepted a Gradkowski pass in the end zone. The Raiders kept Miami from scoring and took over at their own 20 after Higgins returned a punt.

The Raiders cut the Dolphins lead to 23-17 with 10:57 left in the fourth quarter when Janikowski converted on a 30-yard field goal attempt to cap a 6-play, 68-yard drive.

Carpenter gave the Dolphins a 26-17 cushion with a 25-yard field goal with 4:03 left to play.

The Raiders were unable to mount a drive and turned the ball over on downs at their own 46. RB Ricky Williams salted it away with a 45-yard TD run. The extra point made the score 33-17 in favor of Miami.