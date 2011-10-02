Raiders Fall to Patriots 31-19

The Patriots won the opening coin toss and elected to defer their choice to the second half. The Raiders chose to receive. K Stephen Gostkowski's opening kickoff bounced out of bounds and the Raiders took possession at their own 40 with Jason Campbell at quarterback. K Sebastian Janikowski's 28-yard FG was good and the Raiders led 3-0 with 10:26 left 1st quarter after a 10-play, 50-yard drive.

QB Tom Brady hit WR Wes Welker for a 15-yard TD, the PAT was good and the Patriots led 7-3 with 6:07 left in the 1st quarter.

The teams traded punts. A 6-play, 88-yard drive was capped by a 1-yard RB Michael Bush TD run. The PAT was good and the Raiders led 10-7 with 10:20 left 2nd quarter.

WR Julian Edelman returned Janikowski's ensuing kickoff to the Patriots 21. Personal foul penalties during the return set New England up at their own 36. The Patriots regained the lead when RB BenJarvus Green-Ellis capped the 64-yard drive with a 1-yard TD run. The extra point was good and the Patriots led 14-10 with 7:44 left in the 2nd quarter.

Rookie RB Taiwan Jones returned the ensuing kickoff to the Raiders 14. The Raiders next possession ended when Campbell was picked off in the end zone and New England took over at their own 20 with 2:15 left in the 2nd quarter.

The Patriots took advantage when Gostkowski converted a 44-yard FG attempt to give the visitors a 17-10 lead with 6 seconds left in the 2nd quarter. RB Rock Cartwright returned the ensuing kickoff to end the half.

Edelman returned Janikowski's opening kickoff of the second half to the Patriots 19. New England marched right down the field and scored on a RB Stevan Ridley 33-yard TD run. The extra point was good and the Patriots led 24-10 with 11:07 left in the 3rd quarter.

WR Jacoby Ford returned the ensuing kickoff to the Raiders 18. Janikowski's 26-yard FG cut New England's lead to 24-13 with 3:21 left in the 3rd quarter.

Janikowski's ensuing kickoff went out of the back of the end zone for a touchback and New England took possession at their own 20. New England took a commanding lead when Brady hit WR Deion Branch for a 4-yard score to cap an 80-yard drive. The extra point was good and the visitors led 31-13 with 13:38 left in the 4th quarter.

The Raiders next drive ended when DT Vince Wilfork dropped into coverage and intercepted a Campbell pass and rumbled to the New England 49. The Raiders forced a Patriots punt which was downed at the Raiders 10-yard line.

The Raiders were unable to mount a drive and P Shane Lechler punted the ball back to New England. Edelman returned the 63-yard punt 15 yards to the Patriots 25. The Raiders forced a punt and got the ball back at their own 20 with 4:02 left in the game.

The Raiders were unable to mount a drive and failed to convert a 4th and 4. New England took over at the Raiders 26. The Raiders kept New England out of the end zone on 4th and goal at the 1 and took over with 1:17 left to play.

The Raiders refused to go quietly as WR Darrius Heyward-Bey's 58-yard reception helped set up Moore's 6-tard TD catch. The two-point conversion failed and the Raiders trailed 31-19 with 28 seconds left. The Patriots recovered Janikowski's onside kick.