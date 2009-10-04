Raiders Fall to Texans 29-6





The Houston Texans defeated The Oakland Raiders 29-6 at Reliant Stadium in Houston in 2009 Regular Season Week 4 action. K Sebastian Janikowski connected on both of his field goal attempts, CB Chris Johnson intercepted a pass, the Raiders recovered a fumble and sacked QB Matt Schaub four times but it wasn't enough.

The Texans won the opening coin toss and elected to receive. After the team's traded punts to start the game, Houston took a 3-0 lead when K Kris Brown connected on a 26-yard field goal to culminate a 6-play, 61-yard drive with 8:06 left in the first quarter.

After the Raiders recovered a RB Steve Slaton fumble, K Sebastian Janikowski drilled a 47-yard field goal attempt to tie the game at 3-3 with 2:33 left in the first quarter.

Brown capped a 6-play, 53-yard drive with a 34-yard field goal to give the Texans a 6-3 lead with 14:57 left in the second quarter.

Slaton broke free for a 32-yard touchdown run to cap a 6-play, 67-yard drive. Brown's extra point gave Houston a 13-3 lead with 10:39 left in the second quarter.

The Texans increased their lead to 20-3 with 8:13 left in the second quarter when Slaton took a QB Matt Schaub pass 18 yards to the end zone and Brown added the extra point.

Janikowski cut the Texans lead to 20-6 with 2:05 left in the second quarter when he capped a 13-play, 64-yard drive with a 33-yard field goal. The Texans took that 20-6 lead into the locker room at halftime.

The Texans increased their lead to 22-6 when RB Justin Fargas was caught in the end zone after a Houston punt was downed at the Oakland 1-yard line. Jacoby Jones returned the free kick 91 yards for a touchdown. Brown's extra point was good and Houston took a 29-6 lead with 8:41 left in the third quarter.