Raiders Family mourns the passing of Ray Guy

The Raiders Family is mourning the passing of Ray Guy, a legendary punter who revolutionized special teams during his 14 seasons with the Silver and Black.

In a career of firsts, Guy was the first punter ever chosen in the first round of the NFL Draft when the Raiders selected him out of Southern Miss in 1973. Guy's high, booming punts often pinned opponents deep within their own territory, helping introduce the term "hang time" into football lexicon.

He spent the entirety of his pro career with the Raiders, playing in 207 consecutive games and featuring on three Super Bowl Championship teams. Guy earned seven Pro Bowl selections, eight All-Pro honors and was named to the NFL 1970s All-Decade Team, the NFL 75th Anniversary Team and the NFL 100th Anniversary Team. In 2014, he became the first pure punter inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.