Raiders Family mourns the passing of Ray Guy

Nov 03, 2022 at 11:42 AM
raiders-shield-logo-400x400_v2
Raiders Public Relations

The Raiders Family is mourning the passing of Ray Guy, a legendary punter who revolutionized special teams during his 14 seasons with the Silver and Black.

In a career of firsts, Guy was the first punter ever chosen in the first round of the NFL Draft when the Raiders selected him out of Southern Miss in 1973. Guy's high, booming punts often pinned opponents deep within their own territory, helping introduce the term "hang time" into football lexicon.

He spent the entirety of his pro career with the Raiders, playing in 207 consecutive games and featuring on three Super Bowl Championship teams. Guy earned seven Pro Bowl selections, eight All-Pro honors and was named to the NFL 1970s All-Decade Team, the NFL 75th Anniversary Team and the NFL 100th Anniversary Team. In 2014, he became the first pure punter inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

The prayers of the entire Raider Nation are with the Guy family at this time.

Related Content

news

The legend of Ray Guy, from those who knew him best

The impact Guy left on the game can be told from his closest teammates, coaches and opponents that witnessed first-hand the greatness of his 14-year career.

news

Raiders-Jaguars Week 9 Injury Report

Take a look at the Raiders' injury report as the team prepares to face the Jacksonville Jaguars.

news

'He changed the game': AJ Cole pays tribute to Raiders icon Ray Guy

Cole has often shared his respect for the Raiders specialists that have come before him.

news

'We're confident that the results will come': Dave Ziegler's assessment of the season at the midpoint, plus improvements in the locker room

The Raiders general manager addressed the media Wednesday in Sarasota, Florida, following the NFL trade deadline.

Advertising