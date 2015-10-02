Raiders Fast Friday Practice Notebook: Developing Consistency

Oct 02, 2015 at 05:55 AM
/assets/images/imported/OAK/photos/persons/Knaak_Jerry_60x60_2016.jpg
Jerry Knaak

Team Historian

The Oakland Raiders finished their week of "purposeful" work with a "Fast Friday" session at their Alameda, Calif., facility as they get ready to take on the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

As much as the Raiders would like repeat last week's success on the road, Head Coach Jack Del Rio says that the team is always looking to improve the way they do things.

"We're always looking to improve, so we look at everything we do and if there's something we can do we make a change," Coach Del Rio said. "There'll be subtle things that are a little bit different."

Coach Del Rio also said that he is not particularly superstitious, but as a lifelong football guy, longtime player and coach, he enjoys iconic stadiums such as Soldier Field.

"Always enjoyed going up there and knowing that some of the greats, the Mike Ditka's of the world, are paying attention," Coach Del Rio said. "It's changed a little bit since I first played in it, but absolutely. I take it all in. I appreciate the opportunity to be on a football field as part of this National Football League, it's special."

The Raiders are looking to win two games on the road for the first time since 2011, and three games in a row, also for the first time since 2011. The Raiders beat the Bears in Oakland for that third straight win that year.

Song of the Day

Lil Wayne's Krazy had me bouncing along as the Raiders moved from individual drills to the team session – more upbeat, more anthem style. More my speed.

Tweet of the Day

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Raiders announce preseason opponents

The Raiders' 2019 preseason schedule features a nationally-televised ESPN contest against the Arizona Cardinals and games against the Los Angeles Rams, Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks.

news

Kaufman Propels 1997 Raiders Past Broncos

Twenty-one years ago, running back Napoleon Kaufman etched his name in the Raiders record books with a performance for the ages.

news

Cover 2: A closer look at the Raiders' unofficial depth chart

Eddie Paskal and Kyle Martin of Raiders.com share their takeaways from the team's unofficial depth chart.

news

From Plunkett To Woodson, A Look At All The Raiders Who Won The Heisman Trophy

After the passing of former Oakland Raiders running back/tight end, and Heisman Trophy winner Billy Cannon, here's a look at every Raider who's taken home the prestigious award.

news

Raiders Release Statement On The Passing Of Billy Cannon

The Oakland Raiders released a statement on the passing of running back/tight end Billy Cannon.

news

Raiders Sign First-Round Pick Tackle Kolton Miller

The Oakland Raiders have signed first-round draft pick tackle Kolton Miller, the club announced Friday.

news

Defensive End Khalil Mack Has High School Jersey Retired

Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack was honored at his alma mater Thursday.

news

Eddy Piñeiro Talks Range, Unique Journey To The NFL

Eddy Piñeiro's road to the NFL has been an interesting one to say the least. He talked with Raiders.com about just that.

news

Raiders Sign Guard Cameron Hunt

The Oakland Raiders have signed free agent G Cameron Hunt, the club announced Thursday.

news

Four Raiders Selected To Rick Gosselin's All-Time Special Teams Unit

The Silver and Black have a rich history of playmakers, and that includes the guys on special teams.

news

After Decorated College Career, Brandon Parker Still Just Scratching The Surface

As dominant as he was at North Carolina A&T, Brandon Parker's college head coach thinks his best days are still ahead of him.

news

Raiders Sign Fifth-Round Pick DT Maurice Hurst

The Oakland Raiders have signed fifth-round draft pick DT Maurice Hurst, the club announced Wednesday.

Advertising