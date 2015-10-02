Raiders Fast Friday Practice Notebook: Developing Consistency

The Oakland Raiders finished their week of "purposeful" work with a "Fast Friday" session at their Alameda, Calif., facility as they get ready to take on the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

As much as the Raiders would like repeat last week's success on the road, Head Coach Jack Del Rio says that the team is always looking to improve the way they do things.

"We're always looking to improve, so we look at everything we do and if there's something we can do we make a change," Coach Del Rio said. "There'll be subtle things that are a little bit different."

Coach Del Rio also said that he is not particularly superstitious, but as a lifelong football guy, longtime player and coach, he enjoys iconic stadiums such as Soldier Field.

"Always enjoyed going up there and knowing that some of the greats, the Mike Ditka's of the world, are paying attention," Coach Del Rio said. "It's changed a little bit since I first played in it, but absolutely. I take it all in. I appreciate the opportunity to be on a football field as part of this National Football League, it's special."

The Raiders are looking to win two games on the road for the first time since 2011, and three games in a row, also for the first time since 2011. The Raiders beat the Bears in Oakland for that third straight win that year.

