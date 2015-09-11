Raiders Friday Practice Notebook: Aldon Smith in the House

Second-year player Khalil Mack said, "He's an athlete. He's one of the top athletes in this league. You can see it in his build and you can see it by the way he came off the edge today. It was pretty exciting to see."

Future Hall of Famer Charles Woodson added, "He's going to be a great addition to our team. We already felt like we had put together a very good team. He just adds to it. We're happy to have him."

Injury Report

Defensive end Benson Mayowa has been ruled out for this Sunday's game, while defensive end Justin Tuck, wide receiver Andre Holmes and tight end Clive Walford are all probable.

Quick Hits from the Practice Field

Fast Friday was just that, fast. The enthusiasm to start the season is pretty much palpable, the team is ready to hit the field at O.co Coliseum.

Wide receiver Michael Crabtree made many impressive catches today – he seems to have flown under the radar in recent weeks due to Amari Cooper, Seth Roberts, and other storylines at his position but he looks ready to go.

All eyes were on new Raiders linebacker Aldon Smith including Raiders Owner Mark Davis, the CBS broadcast crew calling Sunday's game and the assembled local media.

The intensity picked up on Fast Friday and the music volume was raised in accordance.

Song of the Day

Heard at the end of the stretching period, today's song of the day is Young Jeezy's I Luv It from the 2006 album The Inspiration. My question is this, at what point is Young Jeezy just going to be "Jeezy?"